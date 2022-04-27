Highland League: Rothes aim to strengthen as current squad commits

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rothes manager Ross Jack is looking to bolster his squad for next season after retaining the majority of his current players.

Defender Ryan McRitchie is the latest to commit his future to the Speysiders, signing an extension until the summer of 2025.

But after finishing this term fifth in the Breedon Highland League following Saturday’s 2-0 win against Keith boss Jack is looking to enhance his options over the summer.

He said: “Now it’s just about trying to add one or two players who will enhance us even further.

“It’s not just a case of bringing in players to make up the numbers because we’ve got decent numbers and any players coming in need to make us stronger.

“But the challenging part is getting the quality you need because there are a lot of teams after the same players.

“However, we’re hopeful we’ll be able to get the boys in that we want to get in.”

McRitchie’s commitment

Jack is pleased to have retained McRitchie. The 22-year-old has been a mainstay of Rothes’ defence since joining the club on a permanent basis in June 2019.

This season he scored the winning goal for the Speysiders as they defeated Brora Rangers in the North of Scotland Cup final.

Jack added: “I’m delighted because most of the boys have committed their future to the club.

“That gives us a good squad with a good mix of youth and experience to work with going forward.

“Ryan’s still a young boy and he’s still getting stronger with the experience he is gaining.

“He has also proved that he can play in a number of positions defensively.

“So keeping him is a great boost to the squad and playing alongside the likes of Michael Finnis and Bruce Milne can only help as well.

“They have a lot of experience and are very solid which helps Ryan as well.

“Overall this season looking at the goals against column and the number of clean sheets we had it was very encouraging.”