Highland League: Rothes aim to strengthen as current squad commits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League: Rothes aim to strengthen as current squad commits

By Callum Law
April 27, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 27, 2022, 11:52 am
Rothes manager Ross Jack hopes to add to his squad this summer
Rothes manager Ross Jack hopes to add to his squad this summer

Rothes manager Ross Jack is looking to bolster his squad for next season after retaining the majority of his current players.

Defender Ryan McRitchie is the latest to commit his future to the Speysiders, signing an extension until the summer of 2025.

But after finishing this term fifth in the Breedon Highland League following Saturday’s 2-0 win against Keith boss Jack is looking to enhance his options over the summer.

He said: “Now it’s just about trying to add one or two players who will enhance us even further.

“It’s not just a case of bringing in players to make up the numbers because we’ve got decent numbers and any players coming in need to make us stronger.

“But the challenging part is getting the quality you need because there are a lot of teams after the same players.

“However, we’re hopeful we’ll be able to get the boys in that we want to get in.”

McRitchie’s commitment

Jack is pleased to have retained McRitchie. The 22-year-old has been a mainstay of Rothes’ defence since joining the club on a permanent basis in June 2019.

This season he scored the winning goal for the Speysiders as they defeated Brora Rangers in the North of Scotland Cup final.

Jack added: “I’m delighted because most of the boys have committed their future to the club.

“That gives us a good squad with a good mix of youth and experience to work with going forward.

“Ryan’s still a young boy and he’s still getting stronger with the experience he is gaining.

“He has also proved that he can play in a number of positions defensively.

“So keeping him is a great boost to the squad and playing alongside the likes of Michael Finnis and Bruce Milne can only help as well.

“They have a lot of experience and are very solid which helps Ryan as well.

“Overall this season looking at the goals against column and the number of clean sheets we had it was very encouraging.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]