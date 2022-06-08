Reunion being held to celebrate Scottish Juvenile Cup winning side from Inverurie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Reunion being held to celebrate Scottish Juvenile Cup winning side from Inverurie

By Callum Law
June 8, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 8, 2022, 3:46 pm
The victorious Inverurie Locos A side with the Scottish Juvenile Cup and top right, Locos in action against Glencairn in the final
The victorious Inverurie Locos A side with the Scottish Juvenile Cup and top right, Locos in action against Glencairn in the final

A reunion is being held in Inverurie this weekend to mark the 50th anniversary of an historic triumph.

In June 1972 Inverurie Locos A became the first side from the north of Scotland to win the Scottish Juvenile Cup.

The side managed by Robert Mearns brought silverware back to the north-east after defeating Glencairn 7-2 on aggregate in the final.

Having drawn the home leg at Heathryfold Park 2-2 the lads from Garioch thrashed their opponents 5-0 in front of 1100 fans at Petershill Park.

George Mathers put the Railwaymen ahead before doubles from James Davidson and Leslie Stuart secured a convincing victory.

Following their landmark success Inverurie Town Council granted the team a civic reception.

And this Sunday members of the side will be reunited at 2pm at Inverurie’s Black Bull Inn.

Judy Stuart, wife of Leslie, has organised the event and said: “It’s still something that everyone involved looks back on with fondness.

“They were the first team north of Perth ever to win the Scottish Juvenile Cup.

“It was a big event at the time and they received a civic reception from the council.

“Sadly two members of the team have passed away, but the rest of them are still around and most of them are coming to the reunion.

“The team got a great reception and it was a big thing Inverurie at the time.

“I’m sure at the reunion there will be a lot of old stories told.”

The boys who made history

The full Inverurie Locos A squad which won the Scottish Juvenile Cup is as follows: Derek Stephen (goalkeeper), Douglas Benzie (right-back), Robert Gallon (left-back), George Matthew (right half and captain), David Pettigrew (centre-half), Alan Horn (left half), George Mathers (outside right), James Davidson (inside right), Gilbert Bruce (centre-forward), Leslie Stuart (inside left), William Barron (outside left), George Davidson (right-back), Brian Skinner (outside right), Alexander Barclay (goalkeeper).

Anyone interested in attending the reunion is asked to contact Judy Stuart on 07814 325137.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]