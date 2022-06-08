Reunion being held to celebrate Scottish Juvenile Cup winning side from Inverurie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A reunion is being held in Inverurie this weekend to mark the 50th anniversary of an historic triumph.

In June 1972 Inverurie Locos A became the first side from the north of Scotland to win the Scottish Juvenile Cup.

The side managed by Robert Mearns brought silverware back to the north-east after defeating Glencairn 7-2 on aggregate in the final.

Having drawn the home leg at Heathryfold Park 2-2 the lads from Garioch thrashed their opponents 5-0 in front of 1100 fans at Petershill Park.

George Mathers put the Railwaymen ahead before doubles from James Davidson and Leslie Stuart secured a convincing victory.

Following their landmark success Inverurie Town Council granted the team a civic reception.

And this Sunday members of the side will be reunited at 2pm at Inverurie’s Black Bull Inn.

Judy Stuart, wife of Leslie, has organised the event and said: “It’s still something that everyone involved looks back on with fondness.

“They were the first team north of Perth ever to win the Scottish Juvenile Cup.

“It was a big event at the time and they received a civic reception from the council.

“Sadly two members of the team have passed away, but the rest of them are still around and most of them are coming to the reunion.

“The team got a great reception and it was a big thing Inverurie at the time.

“I’m sure at the reunion there will be a lot of old stories told.”

The boys who made history

The full Inverurie Locos A squad which won the Scottish Juvenile Cup is as follows: Derek Stephen (goalkeeper), Douglas Benzie (right-back), Robert Gallon (left-back), George Matthew (right half and captain), David Pettigrew (centre-half), Alan Horn (left half), George Mathers (outside right), James Davidson (inside right), Gilbert Bruce (centre-forward), Leslie Stuart (inside left), William Barron (outside left), George Davidson (right-back), Brian Skinner (outside right), Alexander Barclay (goalkeeper).

Anyone interested in attending the reunion is asked to contact Judy Stuart on 07814 325137.