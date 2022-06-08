Craig Campbell praises John Pickles after seven-year Brora stint comes to an end

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Craig Campbell has hailed the commitment of John Pickles following the defender’s departure from Brora Rangers.

The 28-year-old from Orkney has left the Cattachs because he wishes to spend more time with his family.

During his time with Brora Pickles he has helped them win two Breedon Highland League titles, two GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cups and three North of Scotland Cups.

Campbell said: “John phoned me last week and we had an honest chat, he feels the travelling was becoming a bit more of an issue for him.

“We had a lot of midweek games last season and I was asking him to come down and it was interfering with his work.

“Then at weekends he was having to come down on a Friday night and stay over and if we were playing away he didn’t get back home until Sunday.

“I could understand where he was coming from, he felt the travelling was getting on top of him.

“So I spoke to the club and we released John from his contract at his own request.

“We’re very grateful to have had John for seven years, he’s been a great servant and has helped us win trophies so I’m sure he’ll have plenty of fond memories.

“If you asked John to be there and he could there then he would be, even with the distance he was travelling.

“I’ve not met anyone more committed to their football than John, it’s quite remarkable he did it for so long.

“Although it’s hard to let him go we totally understand his reasoning.”