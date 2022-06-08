Craig Campbell praises John Pickles after seven-year Brora stint comes to an end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Craig Campbell praises John Pickles after seven-year Brora stint comes to an end

By Callum Law
June 8, 2022, 5:00 pm
John Pickles, right, has left Brora Rangers after seven years
Craig Campbell has hailed the commitment of John Pickles following the defender’s departure from Brora Rangers.

The 28-year-old from Orkney has left the Cattachs because he wishes to spend more time with his family.

During his time with Brora Pickles he has helped them win two Breedon Highland League titles, two GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cups and three North of Scotland Cups.

Campbell said: “John phoned me last week and we had an honest chat, he feels the travelling was becoming a bit more of an issue for him.

“We had a lot of midweek games last season and I was asking him to come down and it was interfering with his work.

“Then at weekends he was having to come down on a Friday night and stay over and if we were playing away he didn’t get back home until Sunday.

I could understand where he was coming from, he felt the travelling was getting on top of him.

“So I spoke to the club and we released John from his contract at his own request.

“We’re very grateful to have had John for seven years, he’s been a great servant and has helped us win trophies so I’m sure he’ll have plenty of fond memories.

“If you asked John to be there and he could there then he would be, even with the distance he was travelling.

“I’ve not met anyone more committed to their football than John, it’s quite remarkable he did it for so long.

“Although it’s hard to let him go we totally understand his reasoning.”

