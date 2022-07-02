Brora boss Craig Campbell looking forward to Caley Thistle test

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brora Rangers manager Craig Campbell says his players should relish facing Inverness Caley Thistle.

The Caley Jags first Dudgeon Park today for the Cattachs’ first pre-season friendly.

Boss Campbell believes facing full-time opposition is a good challenge for his charges.

He said: “I always say that you should want to play against the best opposition you can and test yourself to see how you get on.

“We’ve got some young players in our squad and it bodes well for their future if they can show up well against a full-time side.

“I’m sure they’ll be looking forward to that challenge.”

Inverness beat another Breedon Highland League side, Clachnacuddin, 10-0 on Wednesday night.

Campbell knows Brora will be up against it but says facing Caley Thistle and Ross County – who visit Dudgeon Park on Wednesday – is great pre-season preparation for Brora.

He added: “It’s still early in pre-season, the boys have been working hard in training.

“But nothing gears you up for the season like playing games, we’re looking at it as a fitness exercise.

“Inverness had a good result against Clach in midweek and we’re fully aware it will be a very tough game.

“But that’s what we’re looking for in pre-season to work towards the start of the season.

“We’re always grateful to play Inverness and Ross County in pre-season friendlies.

“We’re delighted to be playing them and it’s a really good exercise for us.

“We expect Inverness to have the majority of the ball as the full-time side but we’ll have to work hard against them.”