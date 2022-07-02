Brora boss Craig Campbell looking forward to Caley Thistle test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brora boss Craig Campbell looking forward to Caley Thistle test

By Callum Law
July 2, 2022, 6:00 am
Brora Rangers manager Craig Campbell is pleased to have signed Ruardhri Nicol
Craig Campbell.

Brora Rangers manager Craig Campbell says his players should relish facing Inverness Caley Thistle.

The Caley Jags first Dudgeon Park today for the Cattachs’ first pre-season friendly.

Boss Campbell believes facing full-time opposition is a good challenge for his charges.

He said: “I always say that you should want to play against the best opposition you can and test yourself to see how you get on.

“We’ve got some young players in our squad and it bodes well for their future if they can show up well against a full-time side.

“I’m sure they’ll be looking forward to that challenge.”

Inverness beat another Breedon Highland League side, Clachnacuddin, 10-0 on Wednesday night.

Campbell knows Brora will be up against it but says facing Caley Thistle and Ross County – who visit Dudgeon Park on Wednesday – is great pre-season preparation for Brora.

He added: “It’s still early in pre-season, the boys have been working hard in training.

“But nothing gears you up for the season like playing games, we’re looking at it as a fitness exercise.

“Inverness had a good result against Clach in midweek and we’re fully aware it will be a very tough game.

Inverness Caley Thistle will face Brora Rangers in a pre-season friendly

“But that’s what we’re looking for in pre-season to work towards the start of the season.

“We’re always grateful to play Inverness and Ross County in pre-season friendlies.

“We’re delighted to be playing them and it’s a really good exercise for us.

“We expect Inverness to have the majority of the ball as the full-time side but we’ll have to work hard against them.”

