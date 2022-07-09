Graeme Stewart thrilled with Buckie Thistle’s showing against Premiership side Ross County

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart felt a draw was the least his side deserved in their Premier Sports Cup group opener against Ross County.

The Jags took the lead against Malky Mackay’s side through Sam Urquhart, before being pegged back by Dominic Samuel’s goal.

Scott Adams missed a glorious opportunity to win the match inside 90 minutes, with County going on to claim the bonus point with a 5-3 penalty shoot-out victory.

After the Jags went down narrowly to Aberdeen in a 2-1 friendly loss last month, Stewart was once again proud of how his side performed against Premiership opposition.

Stewart said: “We are delighted with the performance, it was unbelievable.

“That’s two Premiership teams we have had here and I thought we acquitted ourselves really well.

“We’ve got to bear in mind it’s pre-season so we won’t get too excited.

“In chances created we probably edged it if I’m being honest. A draw was probably the least we deserved, we probably should score at the end.

“I’m not worried about the penalties, although it would have been nice to get a bonus point.”

Buckie are in action again when they make the trip to League One side Dunfermline on Tuesday, with games against Alloa Athletic and East Fife to follow.

Stewart, who is currently serving a touchline ban, has challenged his side to replicate a similar level of performance as they approach their Highland League opener at home to Wick Academy on July 23.

He added: “We have had two games against junior teams in Culter and Dyce, where we probably didn’t play to that level.

“The challenge to them is to take this level of performance into when the Highland League starts, which is the bread and butter. This is a bonus.

“That’s when we will really show how good we are, because it’s easy to get up for these games.

“We need to be that tempo and intensity for the first game of the season.”