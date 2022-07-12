Captain Kevin Fraser believes Buckie could shock Dunfermline

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Buckie Thistle captain Kevin Fraser believes they can pick up more Premier Sports Cup points against Dunfermline Athletic.

The Jags make the trip to East End Park tonight to face the Pars in their second Group C clash.

Buckie head for Fife buoyed by Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Premiership Ross County at Victoria Park.

Although the Breedon Highland League side were defeated on penalties midfielder Fraser was encouraged by their performance.

He believes there’s no reason why Buckie can’t turn in a similar display against full-time opposition from League One this evening.

Fraser said: “We weren’t expected to get anything on Saturday, but it was a pretty even game and I felt a draw was a fair result.

“We can take a lot of confidence from that and it would be good to try to get another point on the board if we could.

“It will be a big ask but the pressure is off, it’s a free hit for us and we’ll try to get more points on the board.

“The manager is always telling us to be confident in our own ability and he’s very confident in us as a team.

“Hopefully we can show that against Dunfermline and you never know what might happen.”

Jags putting in the miles

A positive result for Buckie would also reward the commitment of their part-time squad who will take time off work to allow them to fulfil this fixture.

The Jags draw players from the local area as well as from Aberdeen and Inverness.

Fraser, who resides in the Highland capital, added: “It’s a long day for us, I’m finishing a few hours early and then I’m back to work tomorrow.

“Speaking to the other boys I don’t think many are off on Wednesday so it will be a tough couple of days for us.”

After a tough encounter at the weekend, Fraser could understand why manager Graeme Stewart may opt to make some changes for the meeting with Dunfermline.

The skipper reckons whoever plays for Buckie will give a good account of themselves as the Moray outfit gear up for the start of the Breedon Highland League season on July 23.

Fraser said: “I don’t know, but I can understand why the manager might want to make a few changes after we had a hard game on Saturday.

“All the boys are keen to play but we don’t want to burn ourselves out ahead of the league with these games in quick succession.

“We’ve got a few new guys in and there (are) places up for grabs.

“If you can play well in these games it will help you going into the league campaign and trying to secure a starting spot.”