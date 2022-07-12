Captain Kevin Fraser believes Buckie could shock Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Captain Kevin Fraser believes Buckie could shock Dunfermline

By Callum Law
July 12, 2022
Buckie Thistle captain Kevin Fraser is looking forward to facing Dunfermline in the Premier Sports Cup.
Buckie Thistle captain Kevin Fraser is looking forward to facing Dunfermline in the Premier Sports Cup.

Buckie Thistle captain Kevin Fraser believes they can pick up more Premier Sports Cup points against Dunfermline Athletic.

The Jags make the trip to East End Park tonight to face the Pars in their second Group C clash.

Buckie head for Fife buoyed by Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Premiership Ross County at Victoria Park.

Although the Breedon Highland League side were defeated on penalties midfielder Fraser was encouraged by their performance.

He believes there’s no reason why Buckie can’t turn in a similar display against full-time opposition from League One this evening.

Fraser said: “We weren’t expected to get anything on Saturday, but it was a pretty even game and I felt a draw was a fair result.

“We can take a lot of confidence from that and it would be good to try to get another point on the board if we could.

“It will be a big ask but the pressure is off, it’s a free hit for us and we’ll try to get more points on the board.

“The manager is always telling us to be confident in our own ability and he’s very confident in us as a team.

“Hopefully we can show that against Dunfermline and you never know what might happen.”

Jags putting in the miles

A positive result for Buckie would also reward the commitment of their part-time squad who will take time off work to allow them to fulfil this fixture.

The Jags draw players from the local area as well as from Aberdeen and Inverness.

Fraser, who resides in the Highland capital, added: “It’s a long day for us, I’m finishing a few hours early and then I’m back to work tomorrow.

“Speaking to the other boys I don’t think many are off on Wednesday so it will be a tough couple of days for us.”

After a tough encounter at the weekend, Fraser could understand why manager Graeme Stewart may opt to make some changes for the meeting with Dunfermline.

Buckie manager Graeme Stewart, second from left, could make some changes for their game with Dunfermline.

The skipper reckons whoever plays for Buckie will give a good account of themselves as the Moray outfit gear up for the start of the Breedon Highland League season on July 23.

Fraser said: “I don’t know, but I can understand why the manager might want to make a few changes after we had a hard game on Saturday.

“All the boys are keen to play but we don’t want to burn ourselves out ahead of the league with these games in quick succession.

“We’ve got a few new guys in and there (are) places up for grabs.

“If you can play well in these games it will help you going into the league campaign and trying to secure a starting spot.”

