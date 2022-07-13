Robbie Allan stays with Deveronvale after Banffers make double signing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart has hailed the “excellent” news that Robbie Allan will remain with the club.

The 36-year-old has decided to extend his contract at Princess Royal Park for this season.

Allan joined the Banffers in 2018 following a decade with Turriff United.

Manager Stewart said: “Robbie extending his contract is excellent news for the club.

“His Highland League experience is invaluable both to the team as a whole and individually to our young players.

“Robbie has showed up well again in pre-season, maintains a high level of fitness and continues to demonstrate a professional commitment to the game.”

Allan staying is a boost for Deveronvale after the signings of Charlie Hay and Cameron Angus last week.

Pleased to sign players

Midfielder Hay, 18, has signed a two-year deal after spending time on loan with Vale from Elgin City last season.

He also had a stint with Clachnacuddin while attending college in Inverness, but is now back in his native Buckie.

Striker Angus, 20, has also penned a two-year contract and the former Elgin City man is close to returning to full fitness after a cruciate ligament operation.

Stewart added: “I’m very pleased to have Charlie back at the Vale.

“Although he didn’t have a lot of match time last season, he showed enough in terms of skill and work rate to convince us he would develop into a Highland League regular.

“He’s a versatile player and good addition to the squad.

“Cameron is a good addition to the squad and give us another forward option.

“He spent a short period a Princess Royal Park last season and showed enough for us to see he has the type of potential and positive attitude that we are looking to develop.”