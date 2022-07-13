Robbie Allan stays with Deveronvale after Banffers make double signing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Robbie Allan stays with Deveronvale after Banffers make double signing

By Callum Law
July 13, 2022, 11:45 am
Robbie Allan has extended his stay with Deveronvale.
Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart has hailed the “excellent” news that Robbie Allan will remain with the club.

The 36-year-old has decided to extend his contract at Princess Royal Park for this season.

Allan joined the Banffers in 2018 following a decade with Turriff United.

Manager Stewart said: “Robbie extending his contract is excellent news for the club.

“His Highland League experience is invaluable both to the team as a whole and individually to our young players.

Cameron Angus is one of Deveronvale’s new signings.

“Robbie has showed up well again in pre-season, maintains a high level of fitness and continues to demonstrate a professional commitment to the game.”

Allan staying is a boost for Deveronvale after the signings of Charlie Hay and Cameron Angus last week.

Pleased to sign players

Midfielder Hay, 18, has signed a two-year deal after spending time on loan with Vale from Elgin City last season.

He also had a stint with Clachnacuddin while attending college in Inverness, but is now back in his native Buckie.

Striker Angus, 20, has also penned a two-year contract and the former Elgin City man is close to returning to full fitness after a cruciate ligament operation.

Stewart added: “I’m very pleased to have Charlie back at the Vale.

“Although he didn’t have a lot of match time last season, he showed enough in terms of skill and work rate to convince us he would develop into a Highland League regular.

“He’s a versatile player and good addition to the squad.

“Cameron is a good addition to the squad and give us another forward option.

“He spent a short period a Princess Royal Park last season and showed enough for us to see he has the type of potential and positive attitude that we are looking to develop.”

