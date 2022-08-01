Highland League: Deveronvale new-boy Horace Ormsby impresses in 2-0 win over Lossiemouth, while Wick overcome 10-man Keith

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Deveronvale claimed their first points of the Highland League season against Lossiemouth.

The only disappointment for Vale boss Craig Stewart was that his side only scored two goals.

At Princess Royal Park, Vale hit the woodwork twice before Dane Ballard netted the opener in first-half injury time, netting from close range after Logan Ross had dropped a shot from Sam Bashua.

In the 75th minute, Ormsby, who looks a real find for Vale, released Ballard in the box and the striker set up Kyle MacKillop-Hall for an easy second to ensure the points would stay in Banff.

Stewart said: “We created chance after chance. We are not talking about half chances – these were good chances.

“When you only convert one there is still a doubt in your mind that Lossie could break away and steal an equaliser.

“We finally got the second goal and there was no way back for them after that.

“It was a very professional performance with Horace Ormsby on one side and Kyle MacKillop-Hall on the other stretching the Lossie defence throughout the 90 minutes.”

Lossie manager Joe Russell was disappointed with his team’s poor performance and believes they got what they deserved.

He said: “We couldn’t cope with the diagonal balls Vale were playing, and their number seven Horace Ormsby ran amok the whole game.

“My biggest disappointment was the way we lost the first goal as one pass took out our defence and then Logan Ross dropped a ball which would be meat and drink for him on any occasion to leave them with a tap-in.

“Nobody was playing well enough on the day and our only hope was we could steal a goal but it never really looked like coming.”

Wick earn first points of the season against Keith

Wick Academy earned their first points of the season by defeating 10-man Keith at Harmsworth Park, despite having four trialists in their 14-man squad.

The Scorries bounced back from the loss of an early penalty, which Matty Tough took and goalkeeper Graeme Williamson saved, and Gordon McNab then hit the only goal of the game in the 47th minute to leave the Maroons pointless and goalless.

Wick player-manager Gary Manson was happy with the outcome, but insists there is still room for improvement.

He said: “After the disappointment of coming away from Buckie with nothing it was a good three points. We didn’t play as well this week, but it was good to get the win and also a clean sheet, which we didn’t have enough of last season.

“We should have extended the lead, but our decision making in the final third could have been better, so plenty room for improvement.”

Keith were set for the ideal start inside three minutes when Williamson toppled Matty Tough inside the penalty area. However, the keeper redeemed himself by saving the centre-forward’s tame spot-kick.

Play swung from end-to-end after that and the visitors had a goal chalked off for offside in the 32nd minute following Dem Yunus winning the ball in a challenge with Williamson, and rolling the ball across to Tough, who slotted home from close range only for the flag to be raised.

A timid pass-back two minutes after the break brought the only goal of the game when McNab pounced on Connor Grant’s error to give Keith keeper Craig Reid no chance from 10 yards.

Keith were reduced to 10-men just before the hour mark, when co-captain Ryan Robertson received a second yellow card for upending Sean Campbell on the edge of the box.

Keith manager Craig Ewen said “It was very disappointing we didn’t come back down the road with any points. We had four or five good opportunities, but there was a lack of quality in the final third.

“The positives though are that our application, work rate and commitment was a lot better. If we start taking our chances the points will come.”