Banks o’ Dee’s Neil hoping for more Gauld-en Scottish Cup moments

By Callum Law
September 16, 2022, 11:45 am
Scottish Cup
Neil Gauld during his time with Inverurie, hopes to have a good run in the Scottish Cup with new club Banks o' Dee.

Banks o’ Dee’s Neil Gauld hopes to have some more memorable Scottish Cup moments.

The Aberdeen outfit face fellow Breedon Highland League club Turriff United at Spain Park in the first round tomorrow.

Over the years, Gauld, 35, has scored some crucial goals in the Scottish Cup.

The striker also netted what is believed to be the quickest hat-trick in the competition’s history when notching a treble for former club Inverurie Locos in five minutes and 50 seconds in 2011.

Gauld said: “I’ve always loved playing in the Scottish Cup, it gives you that extra wee bit of excitement.

“Most memorable moments I’ve had have probably been in the Scottish Cup.

“I had the five-minute hat-trick against Clach.

“I scored a late equaliser against Arbroath and we were drawn against Celtic in the next round, but unfortunately lost the replay.

“I scored against Clyde when I was at Formartine and they are games that stick in your memory more than most.”

Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson expects a difficult tie against Banks o’ Dee.

Turriff have already played Dee in the league this season, which resulted in a 1-1 draw.

Looking ahead to the cup tie, United manager Dean Donaldson added: “I suppose the positive is we know all about Banks o’ Dee.

“We’ll need them to have an off day and we’ll need to play well to get through.

“But the boys have shown already this season they can do it.

“Banks o’ Dee missed a few chances in the last game, but so did we. I’d expect the first goal to be pretty crucial.

“It’s a cup game and we’ll go out and try to win, we can’t be sitting back.”

