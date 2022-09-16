Why Ballater station is such a welcome destination for King Charles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Past Times

Why Ballater station is such a welcome destination for King Charles

By Susy Macaulay
September 16, 2022, 11:45 am
Ballater King Charles
9 August 1952 - Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and Princess Anne arriving at Ballater Station.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Past Times

9 August 1952 - Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and Princess Anne arriving at Ballater Station.
How Aberdeen struggled to beat Albanian side Dinamo Tirana in 1982 'tie from hell'
0
9 August 1952 - Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and Princess Anne arriving at Ballater Station.
Remembering Jimmy McBeath: Bothy ballad king to be commemorated in Portsoy
0
9 August 1952 - Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and Princess Anne arriving at Ballater Station.
When the Queen performed her first ever opening ceremony in Aberdeen
0
9 August 1952 - Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and Princess Anne arriving at Ballater Station.
Aberdeen University remembers the Queen's visits and her admiration for their work across the…
0
9 August 1952 - Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and Princess Anne arriving at Ballater Station.
Gordonstoun allowed the future King Charles to take centre stage and pull the strings…
0
9 August 1952 - Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and Princess Anne arriving at Ballater Station.
It's 100 years since Queen Mary opened the Rowett Institute as Aberdeen's pioneering health…
Actresses dancing on a small stage, practicing for an upcoming show
GALLERY: September days in the north-east through the decades
0
9 August 1952 - Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and Princess Anne arriving at Ballater Station.
A fixed anchor in a storm-tossed world: The Queen was part of all our…
0
9 August 1952 - Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and Princess Anne arriving at Ballater Station.
GALLERY: The Queen was always the centre of attention when she sampled local events…
0
9 August 1952 - Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and Princess Anne arriving at Ballater Station.
Her Majesty in the Highlands and Islands
0

More from Press and Journal

9 August 1952 - Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and Princess Anne arriving at Ballater Station.
Brora Rangers knocked out of Scottish Cup by Open Goal Broomhill after extra time
9 August 1952 - Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and Princess Anne arriving at Ballater Station.
Captain Anthony Stewart enforcing a winning mentality at Aberdeen in bid to deliver success
0
9 August 1952 - Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and Princess Anne arriving at Ballater Station.
Scottish Cup: Highland League Huntly routed by Pollok
9 August 1952 - Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and Princess Anne arriving at Ballater Station.
Six injured following two-vehicle crash on A9 near Carrbridge
9 August 1952 - Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and Princess Anne arriving at Ballater Station.
Three overnight closures scheduled on A82 in Fort William
0
9 August 1952 - Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and Princess Anne arriving at Ballater Station.
Highland Council to consider £3.2 million funding package to tackle the cost of living…
0

Editor's Picks