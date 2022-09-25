Mixed emotions after Brora comeback to draw with Fraserburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Mixed emotions after Brora comeback to draw with Fraserburgh

By Callum Law
September 25, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 25, 2022, 9:08 pm
Jordan MacRae of Brora Rangers, left, and Fraserburgh's Paul Young battle for possession
Jordan MacRae of Brora Rangers, left, and Fraserburgh's Paul Young battle for possession

Both managers were left with mixed emotions after Brora Rangers came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with 10-man Fraserburgh at Bellslea.

After trailing at the interval the Cattachs’ second half revival earned them a point to move up to second in the Breedon Highland League.

Manager Craig Campbell said: “It was the classic game of two halves from our point of view.

“I’m very disappointed with the first half display and we found ourselves 2-0 down, albeit the two goals were good strikes.

“I was frustrated at half-time and I let the players know that. I don’t often do that, but I felt we needed it.

“Credit to the players, they showed a great deal of character and we got a reaction.

“I’m delighted with the character and I’m slightly disappointed we didn’t win the game with the chances we had because I think we had enough to win.

“If you look at the overall picture it’s two points dropped, but at half-time at 2-0 down I would have bit your hand off for a point.”

Cowie says champions can’t be discounted

The Broch had Sean Butcher sent off in the 62nd minute.

Boss Mark Cowie added: “A draw is probably a fair result, I don’t think we played anywhere near the levels we can hit and I’ve told the players that.

“Even in the first half at 2-0 up we’re not hitting the heights we can hit, too me it looks like we’re playing within ourselves and we’re too nice.

“To go down to 10 men and finish the game with a point is pleasing, but being 2-0 up and not winning is disappointing so it’s mixed emotions.

“It’s a second booking (for Butcher’s sending off), I’m not going to defend it. It’s late and he’s caught the player so it’s a booking and he’s off.

Fraserburgh’s Sean Butcher, right, is sent off by referee Duncan Nicolson against Brora Rangers

“I don’t think the consistency was quite there but I’m not going to moan about referees.”

Champions Fraserburgh are five points behind leaders Brechin having played a game more.

But Cowie said: “We’re a bit off the pace, but I’ve seen leagues been turned around before.

“If you come to me at the start of March I’ll tell you who’s going to win the league.

“Just now if you want to discount us then on you go.

“Brora won’t be far away either, we’re both in good positions, Brechin have started best but there’s a lot of big games to go.”

Pulsating encounter

Fraserburgh made the breakthrough in spectacular fashion in the 19th minute. Connor Wood outmuscled Tom Kelly at the left angle of the box and curled a right-footed shot into the top right corner.

Brora responded well and twice came close to equalising in the space of a few seconds in the 27th minute.

First Max Ewan got away from Ryan Sargent down the right and his low cutback was met by Tony Dingwall, whose shot deflected off Andrew Macrae and onto the right post before the Broch cleared for a corner.

From Dale Gillespie’s delivery Jordan MacRae’s header was volleyed off the line by Greg Buchan.

In the second minute of first half stoppage time the hosts doubled their lead.

Scott Barbour was pulled down by Millar Gamble and curled the resultant free-kick from 25 yards beyond goalkeeper Ruardhri Nicol.

Cattach comeback

On 55 minutes Brora reduced the deficit with an excellent team goal.

Andrew Macrae laid the ball off to Martin Maclean on the edge of the area, who in turn found Kelly on the right and the full-back’s low cross was finished by Ewan at the back post.

Things got worse for Fraserburgh when Butcher was sent off.

The forward, who had earlier been booked for persistent fouling, caught Gamble in a challenge, with referee Duncan Nicolson producing a second yellow card.

After that Kelly shot narrowly wide and had another effort parried by Joe Barbour.

But Fraserburgh’s resistance was broken in the 80th minute.

Brora goalkeeper Ruardhri Nicol, right, punches the ball clear under pressure from Fraserburgh captain Willie West, centre

Sub Gregor MacDonald’s cross ran through to Kelly on the right flank and his ball back into the danger zone was headed home by Andrew Macrae, who beat Joe Barbour to the ball.

It looked like the Cattachs had the impetus to go and win it after that. They came close in the last minute of normal time when Andrew Macrae wriggled free inside the area, but Joe Barbour blocked his shot from 14 yards.

Two minutes into injury time Broch sub Paul Campbell could have won it when he raced in behind onto Paul Young’s pass, but the striker’s left-footed shot flew over.

