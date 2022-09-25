Mixed emotions after Brora comeback to draw with Fraserburgh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Both managers were left with mixed emotions after Brora Rangers came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with 10-man Fraserburgh at Bellslea.

After trailing at the interval the Cattachs’ second half revival earned them a point to move up to second in the Breedon Highland League.

Manager Craig Campbell said: “It was the classic game of two halves from our point of view.

“I’m very disappointed with the first half display and we found ourselves 2-0 down, albeit the two goals were good strikes.

“I was frustrated at half-time and I let the players know that. I don’t often do that, but I felt we needed it.

“Credit to the players, they showed a great deal of character and we got a reaction.

“I’m delighted with the character and I’m slightly disappointed we didn’t win the game with the chances we had because I think we had enough to win.

“If you look at the overall picture it’s two points dropped, but at half-time at 2-0 down I would have bit your hand off for a point.”

Cowie says champions can’t be discounted

The Broch had Sean Butcher sent off in the 62nd minute.

Boss Mark Cowie added: “A draw is probably a fair result, I don’t think we played anywhere near the levels we can hit and I’ve told the players that.

“Even in the first half at 2-0 up we’re not hitting the heights we can hit, too me it looks like we’re playing within ourselves and we’re too nice.

“To go down to 10 men and finish the game with a point is pleasing, but being 2-0 up and not winning is disappointing so it’s mixed emotions.

“It’s a second booking (for Butcher’s sending off), I’m not going to defend it. It’s late and he’s caught the player so it’s a booking and he’s off.

“I don’t think the consistency was quite there but I’m not going to moan about referees.”

Champions Fraserburgh are five points behind leaders Brechin having played a game more.

But Cowie said: “We’re a bit off the pace, but I’ve seen leagues been turned around before.

“If you come to me at the start of March I’ll tell you who’s going to win the league.

“Just now if you want to discount us then on you go.

“Brora won’t be far away either, we’re both in good positions, Brechin have started best but there’s a lot of big games to go.”

Pulsating encounter

Fraserburgh made the breakthrough in spectacular fashion in the 19th minute. Connor Wood outmuscled Tom Kelly at the left angle of the box and curled a right-footed shot into the top right corner.

Brora responded well and twice came close to equalising in the space of a few seconds in the 27th minute.

First Max Ewan got away from Ryan Sargent down the right and his low cutback was met by Tony Dingwall, whose shot deflected off Andrew Macrae and onto the right post before the Broch cleared for a corner.

From Dale Gillespie’s delivery Jordan MacRae’s header was volleyed off the line by Greg Buchan.

In the second minute of first half stoppage time the hosts doubled their lead.

Scott Barbour was pulled down by Millar Gamble and curled the resultant free-kick from 25 yards beyond goalkeeper Ruardhri Nicol.

Cattach comeback

On 55 minutes Brora reduced the deficit with an excellent team goal.

Andrew Macrae laid the ball off to Martin Maclean on the edge of the area, who in turn found Kelly on the right and the full-back’s low cross was finished by Ewan at the back post.

Things got worse for Fraserburgh when Butcher was sent off.

The forward, who had earlier been booked for persistent fouling, caught Gamble in a challenge, with referee Duncan Nicolson producing a second yellow card.

After that Kelly shot narrowly wide and had another effort parried by Joe Barbour.

But Fraserburgh’s resistance was broken in the 80th minute.

Sub Gregor MacDonald’s cross ran through to Kelly on the right flank and his ball back into the danger zone was headed home by Andrew Macrae, who beat Joe Barbour to the ball.

It looked like the Cattachs had the impetus to go and win it after that. They came close in the last minute of normal time when Andrew Macrae wriggled free inside the area, but Joe Barbour blocked his shot from 14 yards.

Two minutes into injury time Broch sub Paul Campbell could have won it when he raced in behind onto Paul Young’s pass, but the striker’s left-footed shot flew over.