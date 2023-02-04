Triple century up for manager Mark Cowie as Fraserburgh meet Huntly

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mark Cowie has thanked Fraserburgh for their faith in him as he prepares to take charge of the Broch for the 300th time.

The Breedon Highland League champions welcome Huntly to Bellslea in a landmark game for their manager.

Since being appointed in April 2015, Cowie has won four Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cups, two Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shields, as well as the league title last term.

He said: “I’m at a club that’s loyal and fully backs its coaching staff, they treat us brilliantly and I haven’t got a bad word to say about anyone that’s been at the club during my time.

“It’s testament to the people that run the club that I’ve been here for 300 games.

“Although we’ve had good times in the last couple of years, there have been times where we’ve taken a few doings.

“Other clubs might have shot from the hip and got rid of the manager, but Fraserburgh have been patient with me and seen what I’ve tried to do.

“It’s a great club to be involved in and I just want to do my best for it.”

It’s only 10 days since the sides met in the Shield with Fraserburgh triumphing 6-0 at Christie Park.

Huntly striker Angus Grant is determined to ensure the outcome is different today.

The 24-year-old said: “You know it will be a tough game against Fraserburgh – they were really good the last time we played them.

“But if we turn up we fancy ourselves, because we know we have talent in the dressing room.

“We all believe in what the management team have got us working on. It was just a freak night last week and we’re pleased to be playing Fraserburgh again so quickly, because it gives us a chance to put things right.”