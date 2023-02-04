Triple century up for manager Mark Cowie as Fraserburgh meet Huntly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Triple century up for manager Mark Cowie as Fraserburgh meet Huntly

By Callum Law
February 4, 2023, 6:00 am
Fraserburgh's game against Huntly will be Mark Cowie's 300th as manager. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Fraserburgh's game against Huntly will be Mark Cowie's 300th as manager. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Mark Cowie has thanked Fraserburgh for their faith in him as he prepares to take charge of the Broch for the 300th time.

The Breedon Highland League champions welcome Huntly to Bellslea in a landmark game for their manager.

Since being appointed in April 2015, Cowie has won four Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cups, two Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shields, as well as the league title last term.

He said: “I’m at a club that’s loyal and fully backs its coaching staff, they treat us brilliantly and I haven’t got a bad word to say about anyone that’s been at the club during my time.

“It’s testament to the people that run the club that I’ve been here for 300 games.

“Although we’ve had good times in the last couple of years, there have been times where we’ve taken a few doings.

“Other clubs might have shot from the hip and got rid of the manager, but Fraserburgh have been patient with me and seen what I’ve tried to do.

“It’s a great club to be involved in and I just want to do my best for it.”

Huntly’s Angus Grant, left, is looking forward to facing Fraserburgh.

It’s only 10 days since the sides met in the Shield with Fraserburgh triumphing 6-0 at Christie Park.

Huntly striker Angus Grant is determined to ensure the outcome is different today.

The 24-year-old said: “You know it will be a tough game against Fraserburgh – they were really good the last time we played them.

“But if we turn up we fancy ourselves, because we know we have talent in the dressing room.

“We all believe in what the management team have got us working on. It was just a freak night last week and we’re pleased to be playing Fraserburgh again so quickly, because it gives us a chance to put things right.”

