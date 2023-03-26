Brora boss bemoans defensive lapses as Banks o’ Dee take the points in seven-goal thriller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Brora boss bemoans defensive lapses as Banks o’ Dee take the points in seven-goal thriller

Ally MacDonald frustrated at poor defending in 4-3 loss at Spain Park

By Paul Third
Lachie Macleod scored twice for Dee

Brora Rangers boss Ally MacDonald was left frustrated by his side’s poor defensive display following their 4-3 loss at Banks o’ Dee.

Jordan MacRae scored a second half hat-trick for Brora but it proved to be in vain as Highland League Cup finalists Dee edged a seven-goal thriller at Spain Park.

MacDonald said: “Coming down here and scoring three goals and losing the game hurts.

“We’re gifting goals to these teams. They don’t really have to work for their goals and it is something we need to get better at.

“We can’t be coming to places like this and scoring three goals and not winning.”

Hamish Macleod finished off a well-worked goal to give Dee a half-time lead before a flurry of goals followed in a frantic second half.

Jordan MacRae equalised for Brora two minutes after the break but Lachie MacLeod restored Dee’s advantage in the 65th minute.

MacRae grabbed his second of the game six minutes later to restore parity but Brora were on level terms for less than a minute as MacLeod struck again to make it 3-2 to the home side.

Jordan MacRae’s hat-trick was in vain for Brora. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Matthew Wallace doubled Dee’s lead five minutes from time before MacRae completed his hat-trick for Brora to set-up a grandstand finish but the home side held on to take a valuable three points.

‘Defensive lapses have to stop’

Victory takes Dee up to 12th place in the Highland League with four league matches remaining while Brora stay in fourth, one point ahead of champions Fraserburgh, who beat Lossiemouth 3-0 on Friday.

MacDonald was pleased with his side’s attacking display in Aberdeen but the Brora boss is growing weary of watching his side struggle to keep a clean sheet in matches.

He insists the erratic defensive lapses which cost them dear at Spain Park have to be eradicated at the club.

He said: “We want to play football and score goals but there are two sides to the game and we need to better at the other one.

“We got the equaliser and look like the team going to go on and get the next one then gift a goal. We get it back to 2-2 then gift another one.

“It’s frustrating. Individual errors at times, collective errors at times, it is things we know we are much better at and it is happening too often.”

  • Saturday’s league game between Rothes and Huntly was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Mackessack Park.

