Gary Manson looks for Wick Academy improvement from low point

Gary Manson admits Wick Academy’s current run of form would rank among the lowest points of his lengthy Scorries tenure.

The Caithness outfit face Brora Rangers at Dudgeon Park tonight following a 10-game winless run, the latest of which was a 10-0 reverse against Brechin City on Saturday.

Manson has played for Wick since 2000 and been player-manager for the last three years.

He said: “We need to try to restore some pride. Saturday was a recipe for disaster and that was exactly how it turned out.

“I’ve never been beaten 10-0 before so that was a new one and in terms of our overall run this is certainly up there in terms of a low point.

“You can’t gloss over the bad run we’re on, there have been other times where it’s maybe been as bad.

“But 10-0 is a headline scoreline and it’s very tough for us at the moment.

“There are still games to play and we need to do the best we possibly can and see what happens.

“The season is petering out and the players are a bit battle-scarred. I said to them after the game on Saturday not to dwell on it.

“Football isn’t life or death and you try to park it and not take it home with you.

“It’s easier said than done, you don’t want it ruining your weekend, but it always does when you get beat, particularly when you get embarrassed in that manner. It plays on your mind.

“With the form we’re in and the players that are missing, it’s a tough ask to take something from the Brora game, but we’ll give it our best shot.”

Manson is set to welcome back goalkeeper Graeme Williamson and defender Sean Munro and also bring in a couple of trialists for the Brora game.

Cattachs seek consistency

Brora Rangers player-manager Ally MacDonald added: “We expect a reaction from Wick, they’ll be hurting after Saturday and desperate to put a few wrongs right.

“It’s a derby game as well and I’m sure they’ll be keen to put a few things right after the last game between the sides (7-1 win for Brora).

“We’re looking for a bit more consistency in our game. In recent weeks the team maybe hasn’t been as settled as it usually is.

“There have been changes, but with the amount of games we’ve got to play in the next few weeks it’s important we keep everyone fresh.”