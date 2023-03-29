Highland Council to explore 3-18 Gaelic school campus for Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Highland Council to explore 3-18 Gaelic school campus for Inverness

The council is inviting tenders for a feasibility study looking at options and costs for Gaelic education in the city.

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
Inverness already has some Gaelic education but Highland Council wants to explore the possibility of a 3-18 campus in the city. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness already has some Gaelic education but Highland Council wants to explore the possibility of a 3-18 campus in the city. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Highland Council is seeking bids for a feasibility study to create a Gaelic campus from nursery to sixth year.

The council’s Gaelic language plan has a vision to embed Gaelic into its education improvement planning.

Now, the Gaelic committee has taken the first steps towards improving Gaelic education in the city.

The council is inviting quotes for the production of a feasibility study. This feasibility study will scope out options to expand Gaelic provision and develop a 3-18 Gaelic campus in Inverness.

Interested organisations have until April 6 to pitch for the work.

The feasibility study will look at the current Gaelic education model in the city, and look at fresh approaches including a 3-18 campus.

It will measure parents’ demand for Gaelic education, and come up with some initial costs for setting up the campus.

Highland Council has done feasibility studies for an Inverness Gaelic campus in the past, and the new feasibility study will look at ‘lessons learned’ from this.

It will also look at how Gaelic education is delivered in other regions, including an ‘immersive’ Gaelic campus in Glasgow.

Funding and teachers required

Highland Council says it has worked closely with the University of the Highlands and Islands, Bord na Gaidhlig and the Scottish Government on its Inverness Gaelic plans.

Highland Council will work with Gaelic partners to develop the curriculum and recruit teachers to a 3-18 Gaelic education campus in Inverness, if plans go ahead. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.

However, delivering Gaelic education in Inverness will bring some challenges. Highland Council says it will require both revenue and capital funding. It also requires a high quality and diverse curriculum suitable for pre-school right through to senior secondary level. It also relies on having a reliable supply of Gaelic-medium teachers.

Once the feasibility study is complete, it will go out to members of the Gaelic committee and education committee to take forward.

Whilst this pitch is solely for Inverness, the  council says it will also help to develop a fuller understanding of how Gaelic medium education can be expanded across other Highland communities.

Are you interested in all the latest news and updates from Inverness? If so, why not join our new Facebook group.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Inverness

Inverness already has some Gaelic education but Highland Council wants to explore the possibility of a 3-18 campus in the city. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Man jailed after being caught with knife in city centre Co-op
The average NHS Highland staff member is 48 - meaning a wave of retirements could be looming. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Retirement time bomb: NHS Highland’s ‘urgent need’ for younger workers
Inverness already has some Gaelic education but Highland Council wants to explore the possibility of a 3-18 campus in the city. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Playback Bar: licence granted for planned axe-throwing venue as 'competitive socialising' heads for Inverness
mobile speed camera
Here's where the safety camera unit is going to be in Grampian, Moray and…
Inverness already has some Gaelic education but Highland Council wants to explore the possibility of a 3-18 campus in the city. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'No alternative' to jail for prolific Inverness thief with 89 offences of dishonesty
Inverness already has some Gaelic education but Highland Council wants to explore the possibility of a 3-18 campus in the city. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
One final fling as Voice of Shinty prepares to hang up the microphone after…
Inverness already has some Gaelic education but Highland Council wants to explore the possibility of a 3-18 campus in the city. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'They all spoke about the cost of gas and electric' - Inverness pupils learn…
Inverness already has some Gaelic education but Highland Council wants to explore the possibility of a 3-18 campus in the city. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Gallery: Portree on Skye baker crowned winner of inaugural Highland Shortbread Showdown
A photo of Inverness Leisure centre (external) with pound signs next to it
North parents' anger at charges for School's Out holiday Easter activities programme
ABBA Inverness
Abba yourself a merry little Christmas! Bjorn Again announces festive Inverness show

Most Read

1
Inverness already has some Gaelic education but Highland Council wants to explore the possibility of a 3-18 campus in the city. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Steve Agnew latest as Barry Robson gets set to take Aberdeen reins for rest…
2
Inverness already has some Gaelic education but Highland Council wants to explore the possibility of a 3-18 campus in the city. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘Good and bad in every school’: P&J readers react to damning Northfield Academy inspection…
3
Plans for a new Banchory retail park have been approved
Lidl, M&S Food and Starbucks all coming to Banchory as ‘long-awaited’ plans approved
4
Inverness already has some Gaelic education but Highland Council wants to explore the possibility of a 3-18 campus in the city. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Ferries cancelled after fire crews called to blaze in engine room of CalMac ferry…
5
Northfield Academy
Aberdeen City Council calls for Scottish Government support after damning Northfield Academy inspection
6
Inverness already has some Gaelic education but Highland Council wants to explore the possibility of a 3-18 campus in the city. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘No alternative’ to jail for prolific Inverness thief with 89 offences of dishonesty
7
Inverness already has some Gaelic education but Highland Council wants to explore the possibility of a 3-18 campus in the city. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘It’s out of control’: Aberdeen beach cafes fight food truck influx
8
Inverness already has some Gaelic education but Highland Council wants to explore the possibility of a 3-18 campus in the city. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Man charged after £65,000 worth of drugs recovered in Aberdeen
9
Inverness already has some Gaelic education but Highland Council wants to explore the possibility of a 3-18 campus in the city. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Boy, 17, on murder bid charge as man found with multiple stab wounds
10
Allan Henderson and the No 10 marquee.
Pub boss hopes to bring controversial marquee back to Aberdeen park to boost business…
2

More from Press and Journal

Inverness already has some Gaelic education but Highland Council wants to explore the possibility of a 3-18 campus in the city. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'You have to move with the times': Readers back Aberdeen beach food trucks after…
Inverness already has some Gaelic education but Highland Council wants to explore the possibility of a 3-18 campus in the city. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Fraserburgh's Kieran Simpson relishing Brechin test
Inverness already has some Gaelic education but Highland Council wants to explore the possibility of a 3-18 campus in the city. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Unruly passenger who caused plane to turn around on runway facing jail
Inverness already has some Gaelic education but Highland Council wants to explore the possibility of a 3-18 campus in the city. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Gary Manson looks for Wick Academy improvement from low point
Inverness already has some Gaelic education but Highland Council wants to explore the possibility of a 3-18 campus in the city. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Iain Maciver: Does Humza have bigger fish to fry than small businesses?
Inverness already has some Gaelic education but Highland Council wants to explore the possibility of a 3-18 campus in the city. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Hampden push can lead to play-off drive for Caley Thistle, says Ross Tokely
Inverness already has some Gaelic education but Highland Council wants to explore the possibility of a 3-18 campus in the city. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Strathspey's Robert MacCormack pleased with progression ahead of facing Huntly
Orkney roads
'Apocalyptic picture' for Orkney's roads as council only allocating a third of what's needed
Campbell Gunn: Humza Yousaf now leads a divided party with a dreadful reputation
Inverness already has some Gaelic education but Highland Council wants to explore the possibility of a 3-18 campus in the city. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Husband and wife team behind Orkney's first new whisky distillery in 138 years offer…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented