Nairn County look to solve goal problem in Highland League Cup visit to Keith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Nairn County look to solve goal problem in Highland League Cup visit to Keith

While Steven Mackay is looking for attacking improvements, Keith boss Craig Ewen expects another tight clash between the sides which 'both teams will think they can win'.

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
Nairn County manager Steven Mackay. Image: Jasperimage.
Nairn County manager Steven Mackay. Image: Jasperimage.

Nairn County boss Steven Mackay hopes his team can find their shooting boots for Saturday’s GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup tie at Keith.

The Wee County reached the first round stage via a 1-0 preliminary round victory over Wick Academy at Harmsworth Park.

But they have been frustrated thus far in the Breedon Highland League, with tough games against Brora, Banks o’ Dee, Rothes and champions Brechin bringing no points – or Nairn goals.

Mackay wants to see their issues in front of goal ease in the cup at Kynoch Park, and said: “We’re probably not creating enough chances.

“Up until the Brechin game, we were very lean in the chances we’d created.

“Against Brechin, although we didn’t score, we actually created quite a good few chances more than we had in previous games, which gave us a little bit of confidence going into this game.

“But that’s certainly an area we’ve underachieved so far, although we have had a tough start, but equally you want to go into those games and not only be tight defensively, but cause a problem offensively, and we haven’t been able to do that.

“We’ve been looking at that at training with a view to hopefully being able to change that on Saturday.”

For clubs who fall outside the Highland League’s expected title challengers, the League Cup represents a chance to push for silverware.

Mackay revealed a cup run is something the Nairn squad have laid out as a key objective, adding: “We looked at the cups – both the Highland League Cup and North Cup, and even Scottish Cup as well.

“I’m not going to stand and say: ‘it’s a cup we’ve identified we’re going to go and win’, but it’s certainly something we want to progress in and do as well as we possibly can.

“We got through a tricky first round the other week about Wick. This will be equally as tricky, but if we can win this game and the draw is kind to us, you just never know.”

Nairn will be without attacker Andrew Greig for the trip to Keith, as they try to get to the bottom of an ACL problem.

‘It’ll just depend if we’ve got a hero in our midst on the day’

Meanwhile, after two draws between Keith and Nairn last season on league duty, Maroons boss Craig Ewen is expecting another nip-tuck affair.

Keith manager Craig Ewen. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson<br />Picture by Scott Baxter 02/09/2021

He said: “It’s a game both teams will think they can win.

“We’re expecting a really tight game. Even though there’s been some changes in personnel on both sides, generally it’s normally a close game.

“It’s cup football, a break from the league and it’s just the old chestnut of whoever’s better on the day gets through to the next round.

“We’d obviously love to get a wee cup run and go as far as we can.

“I’m looking forward to the game.”

Ewen, whose side have picked up four points from their four league games so far this term, added: “It’ll just depend if we’ve got a hero in our midst on the day who can provide a bit of quality in the final third.”

Injury will rule out Liam Duncan (knee/hamstring) and potentially Ethan Smith (hamstring) for Keith, while Michael Ironside is unavailable, with doubts over Connor Killoh, Matthew Tough and Nathan McKeown – who all came off injured playing for Keith’s under-20s on Monday.

More from Highland League

Banks o' Dee co-manager Josh Winton.
Holders Banks o' Dee ready for Highland League Cup test from Forres Mechanics
Kyle MacLeod, in action for Brora Rangers in 2018. Image: DC Thomson
Kyle MacLeod targets trophy push after return to Brora Rangers
Inverurie Locos home ground Harlaw Park.
Cove Rangers youngster Myles Gaffney joins Inverurie Locos on loan
Huntly FC manager Allan Hale
Allan Hale delighted to bring midfielders Austin Sparkes and George Craig to Huntly
Watch of Highland League Weekly preview show for FREE right here.
Watch free: Highland League Weekly preview - Who will progress in the GPH Builders…
Sean Butcher celebrating scoring the winning goal for Fraserburgh against Buckie Thistle in last season's Aberdeenshire Shield final. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeenshire Shield draw: Fraserburgh to begin defence against Aberdeen's youngsters
Inverness Cup winners, Caley Thistle. Images: Jasperimage
Harry Lodovica hailed by Barry Wilson after Caley Thistle win Inverness Cup
Inverness provost Glynis Campbell-Sinclair presents the Inverness Cup to Caley Thistle defender Wallace Duffy. Image: Jasperimages
Inverness Cup showdown: Clachnacuddin 1-4 Caley Thistle
CR0044385 Callum Law request, Inverurie. Highland League, Inverurie Locos v Huntly at Harlaw Park. Picture shows; Huntly's Andy Hunter celebrates a goal that was dissallowed. Saturday 19 August 2023 Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Andy Hunter looks to build on Huntly's bright start
The latest Highland League Weekly is out now and features highlights of two more Breedon Highland League matches.
Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Inverurie Locos v Huntly and Formartine United…

Conversation