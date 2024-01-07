Highland League: Spark strikes to keep Brechin top while Locos edge Huntly

Brechin City remain in pole position at the top of the Highland League table following a 1-0 victory over Nairn County at Station Park.

The only goal of the game came three minutes into the second-half when City captain Euan Spark volleyed home from just inside the box following a corner from Fraser Macleod.

Both sides had a couple of goal-scoring opportunities apiece thereafter as the second-half drew to a close with City holding on for a vital three points.

City manager Gavin Price was delighted to take all three points.

He said: “Nairn have been on a really good run recently and have won 11 matches from their last 13 league games so to come here and pick up full points is a fantastic result for us.

“Having said that we had a couple of one on one’s with the keeper after scoring which would have made the outcome a bit more comfortable but I am absolutely delighted with the victory at a very difficult venue.

“Playing down the hill, Nairn probably shaded it in the first-half but we went to a back-four in the second-half and that change worked in our favour as we were able to exploit some spaces in the opposition half.

“Scoring the goal so early certainly helped but the players deserve great credit for digging in and in what was a really hard-fought and competitive match.”

Frustration for County

County boss Steven Mackay was disappointed with the final outcome given the effort his players put in over the course of the game.

He said: “I’m really disappointed and frustrated for the players given the effort they put into the game.

‘I couldn’t have asked for much more from the boys in terms of their work ethic, endeavour and restricting Brechin space but at the end of the day it came down to very fine margins and making better decisions.

“I felt that we could have done better with the corner that led to Brechin’s goal but the players fought back and had a a couple of goal-scoring opportunities.

“Callum Mackay hitting the bar late on which would have given us a share of the spoils which I felt would have been a fairer outcome but unfortunately we just couldn’t convert the opportunities that came our way.”

Huntly’s home hoodoo against Locos continues

Inverurie Locos made it six league games at Christie Park without defeat following a fine 2-1 win at Huntly.

Manager Dean Donaldson was pleased to see his side bounce back after conceding an early goal.

He said: “The goal we lost on the counter was poor from our point of view but we had some great chances after that.

“Christie Park is such a tough venue and I don’t think I’ve won many times there as a manager so I’m delighted.

The equaliser was the luck we needed to get that goal following a ricochet in the box but we’ll take it.”

Donaldson admitted he could not watch the penalty kick which turned out to the winner.

He added: “Myles Gaffney was on the penalty kicks before but Paul Coutts has that experience and quality we know he’s got.

“I didn’t watch the penalty so I don’t know how it went in I heard the shouts so that was good enough.”

Huntly went ahead after 12 minutes.

Andrew Hunter played in Lewis Crosbie down the right and his delivery into the box was met by Michael Dangana whose first time finish took his tally for the season to seven goals.

Midway through the half, Fraser Hobday denied Locos an equaliser with two great saves in succession to keep out Calum Dingwall and Jay Halliday.

The visitors levelled with four minutes of the half remaining when Lloyd Robertson netted his first goal in 13 games following a ricochet in the home goalmouth.

Locos on-loan goalkeeper Blessing Oluyemi kept his side in the game turning an Alexander Thoirs shot round the post on 69 minutes.

Oluyemi pulled off another good stop minutes later diverting a Ryan Sewell effort behind for a corner.

Locos were awarded a penalty in the 75th minute when Cameron Heslop was adjudged to have pulled Demilade Yunus.

Paul Coutts stepped up from the spot to net his third penalty of the season.

Disappointment for Charlesworth

It’s six home games without a win for Huntly as new manager Colin Charlesworth felt his side didn’t build on a good start.

He said: “I was happy with how we started the game. For 10 to 15 minutes, we were commanding.

“After we got the goal, I would’ve liked us to kick on and get more as there were chances but we then backed off and allowed them to put their gameplan in place.

Like last week we lost a goal before half-time and the mentality flips and we made it hard for ourselves in the second but the damage was done with the poor first half performance.”