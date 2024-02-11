Highland League: Seven-up for league leaders Brechin City, while Banks o’ Dee stay in title pursuit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League: Seven-up for league leaders Brechin City, while Banks o’ Dee stay in title pursuit

City grind out a 2-0 win at Inverurie Locos to stay four points clear of nearest rivals Banks o' Dee, who remain in pursuit following a 4-1 win over Deveronvale.

By Reporter
Danny Handling celebrates his opener for Brechin City at Inverurie Locos. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Danny Handling celebrates his opener for Brechin City at Inverurie Locos. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Highland League leaders Brechin City made it seven wins in a row after a 2-0 win at improving Inverurie Locos.

Dean Donaldson’s Locos pushed the champions all the way at Harlaw Park, but Brechin boss Gavin Price was delighted to depart with all three points, which kept them four points clear of second-placed Banks o’ Dee, having played a game less. 

He said: “It’s a fantastic three points for us from what was a really tricky fixture.

“Inverurie are a good side who put us under pressure for stages of the game

“As a team we were disciplined defensively and I felt we deserved to win, but we needed to be more clinical.

“I’m delighted with the manner of the substitutions coming on to give us fresh legs and in terms of closing the game out.”

Price had words of praise for forward Marc Scott, who provided the cross for the first goal and netted the second.

He added: “Marc has been fantastic since coming to the club. He has a really good all-round game and is a pleasure to work with.

“He gives me everything.

“We also have to thank (goalkeeper) Jamie McCabe. He didn’t have a lot to do, but made a great save to keep us a goal ahead at half time.”

Inverurie Locos boss aggrieved at two goals conceded

Inverurie Locos manager Dean Donaldson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The opening goal came in the third minute with Logan Johnstone allowing Scott to put in a perfect cross. Danny Handling was unmarked and, from close range, he stooped to head past Zack Ellis.

Locos fought back and a fine move ended with Jay Halliday in space at the edge of the box, but he was denied by an acrobatic save from McCabe.

Brechin doubled their lead in the 65th minute as Scott latched onto a McCabe kick before driving down the right and beating Ellis at his near post.

Home manager Dean Donaldson believes there were offside doubts about both of Brechin’s goals.

He said: “We have to do better with the cross for the first, but with both goals the flag could have gone up.

“Brechin sat in after that, but they are the best team in the league.

“I think we played well overall and had good spells in the game, but we’re still trying to find ways of breaking through.

“We’re a bit light. We’re bringing on young players, while the Brechin changes see players coming in who have previously been on full-time contracts.”

Banks o’ Dee bounce back to beat Deveronvale

Kane Winton grabbed Banks o’ Dee’s equaliser. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Banks o’ Dee kept up their challenge with a 4-1 win over Deveronvale at Spain Park.

Vale had started the better of the two sides and Jamie MacLellan opened the scoring after seven minutes when he rifled an 18-yard shot low beyond Daniel Hoban.

Dee were level after 18 minutes, however, when Kane Winton found the target from eight yards.

Two further first half goals in five minutes, following some poor Vale defensive play, saw Dee’s Hamish Macleod fire home off the underside of the bar before Ethan Cairns made it 3-1.

MacLennan could have pulled one back early in the second half, but shot over from close range before Dee substitute Lachie Macleod completed the scoring two minutes from time after Sean McIntosh had produced four fine stops to deny the home strikers.

Manager Josh Winton was pleased with the response to going behind.

He said: “We kicked on from conceding early and played some good stuff with the only disappointment being that we didn’t score a few more of the chances that we created – especially in the second half – but it was still good to score four times.

“We know the quality that our wingers have and Chris (Antoniazzi) and Hamish (Macleod) were both excellent on the day and we now kick on with the games that are now coming thick and fast.”

Vale ‘need to start producing the goods’

Vale assistant Richard Davidson believes his side shot themselves in the foot by showing some poor defending.

He said: “I think we woke them up by going ahead as they then went direct and played off the second balls, with us making some individual poor choices, which cost us two goals – while you could also argue that we didn’t defend the set-piece at the first goal either.

“The ball didn’t stick for us upfront to get our midfielders up to support the strikers and if that doesn’t happen it becomes a very long pitch to gain an advantage.

“We need to start taking on board what we are learning as there is improvement.

“We can’t go along the whole season saying it is a learning curve – we now need to start producing the goods.”

More from Highland League

Buckie Thistle striker Josh Peters. Image: Jasperimage.
Buckie Thistle beat Rothes after half-time Highland League title race rocket; Turriff thump Huntly;…
CR0046876 Callum Law. Aberdeen. Highland League. North Lodge Park. Formartine v Fraserburgh. ***CROPPED FOR WEB** Willie West celebrates scoring Fraserburgh's equaliser against Formartine. Saturday 10th February 2024 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Mark Cowie pleased Fraserburgh get back in the old routine with Formartine draw
CR0046876 Callum Law. Aberdeen. Highland League. North Lodge Park. Formartine v Fraserburgh. Fraserburgh's Kieran Simpson, right, clears under pressure from Formartine's Aaron Norris. ***CROPPED FOR WEB** Saturday 10th February 2024 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Highland League results: Fraserburgh battle back to draw with Formartine United
Photos of Aaron Reid in action for Formartine United in the Breedon Highland League. Reid is on-loan at Formartine from Aberdeen. Pictures submitted by Ian Rennie on February 9 2024. Please credit Ian Rennie/Formartine United FC when used.
Highland League: EVERY game previewed as Aaron Reid aims to impress during Formartine United…
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Steven MacDonald thrilled as Forres Mechanics net Nairn County duo on loan
Fraserburgh Bryan Hay, centre celebrates scoring against Hermes, with Paul Young, number 6. Fraserburgh v Hermes Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup at Bellslea, Fraserburgh on Wednesday February 7.
Fraserburgh progress in Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup; Forres Mechanics defeat Clachnacuddin in Highland League
CR0038481 Formartine manager Stuart Anderson ahead of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Picture by Kenny Elrick 28/09/2022
Formartine United make double signing as EE Aberdeenshire Cup tie against Inverurie Locos is…
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0046915 - Callum Law - 07.02.24 Photos show new Rothes manager Richard Hastings. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
EXCLUSIVE: New Rothes manager Richard Hastings and chairman Iain Paul on his appointment
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0046915 - Callum Law - 07.02.24 Photos show the signing of new Rothes manager Richard Hastings. he is pictured with chairman Iain Paul Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Rothes appoint Richard Hastings as manager
View of affected area of Buckie Thistle pitch.
Why Buckie Thistle's pitch has been permanently waterlogged for the last three months

Conversation