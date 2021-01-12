Scot Gardiner pleased to have opportunity to continue Caley Thistle’s season with new Covid-19 testing obligation

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner says the Highlanders will follow all testing procedures in order to ensure they continue to play their Championship campaign.

Although all leagues below the second-tier have been suspended until the end of this month due to Covid-19, the Championship will be allowed to proceed on the condition all clubs carry out weekly testing.

Only Premiership clubs have been required to undertake testing up until this point this season.

Each Championship club recently received a £500,000 grant from the Scottish government, which Gardiner says will be a timely boost given the new requirement for testing.

Gardiner said: “It will certainly help. Some of it is going to have to be allocated towards continuing to play.

“We will do whatever we are going to need to do. John Robertson and I had a meeting on the spot about what it means to us, and I spoke to the captain Sean Welsh by phone.

“We just have to make the adjustments we have to make.

“We had already been in touch with more than one testing company in any case, just in case this kind of thing happened.

“We couldn’t do anything other than speak to them because we didn’t know the situation at that stage.

“It’s on now – and we will do whatever we need to do.”

The Scottish Cup was also suspended, meaning Inverness’ second round trip to Buckie Thistle tonight will not be played until February at the earliest.

Gardiner is awaiting confirmation of whether the Highlanders will need to undertake testing ahead of Saturday’s league trip to Raith Rovers, and he added: “We are just waiting on clarification on exactly what it means.

“Testing-wise for instance, we’ve now effectively got to plug into the Premiership model.

“We are even awaiting clarification on whether we need to test this week or not. We haven’t been informed of that yet.

“We know the game is going ahead on Saturday. We got it in writing yesterday afternoon the cup-tie was off and the Scottish Cup is suspended until February 1.

“That was easily dealt with in relation to the game being off, but with the game being on this Saturday the one thing we don’t know is whether we need to test.

“If we do have to test we have a very small window to do that, because of the rules pertaining to how late you can post a test result prior to a match.

“We are just awaiting clarification on that.”

Gardiner is pleased to have the opportunity to continue playing matches, and is confident the club’s recent experience of operating during the pandemic will stand them in good stead for the next challenges.

He added: “I wasn’t surprised to hear we were going to have to test, but I wouldn’t have been surprised if they told us we were going to be included within the suspension. I thought it could have gone either way.

“We want to keep going and keep playing, but only if people think it’s safe to do so. We don’t want to do anything which is unsafe.

“We are relying on the likes of Dr John MacLean to tell us what is safe and what isn’t, so we will just adhere to everything. We have been doing that in any case, but we have to step it up.

“It’s not difficult because we are already familiar with everything. There will be a sizeable step up in logistics, but it’s not the same as when we were back in August or September.

“We have now been through all the processes. It’s a step up in logistics, but it’s no shock to us.

“We are happy to keep going for as long as it’s deemed to be safe, and if we get told it’s not then we have to wait and see.”