Positive Covid case in Dryburgh squad sees Caley Thistle Women’s fixture postponed

By Paul Chalk
August 21, 2021, 2:41 pm
Caley Thistle's Caledonian Stadium was set to host ICT Women v Dryburgh on Sunday.
Caley Thistle Women’s Championship North fixture at home to Dryburgh Athletic on Sunday has been postponed.

The match at the Caledonian Stadium will be rescheduled after a positive Covid test in the visitors’ camp.

It’s a blow for Karen Mason’s Highlanders, who were looking to put on a winning show in front of fans at the home of the men’s Scottish Championship club.

They began their league campaign last Sunday with a 2-1 defeat at East Fife.

