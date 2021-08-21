Positive Covid case in Dryburgh squad sees Caley Thistle Women’s fixture postponed

Caley Thistle Women’s Championship North fixture at home to Dryburgh Athletic on Sunday has been postponed.

The match at the Caledonian Stadium will be rescheduled after a positive Covid test in the visitors’ camp.

It’s a blow for Karen Mason’s Highlanders, who were looking to put on a winning show in front of fans at the home of the men’s Scottish Championship club.

They began their league campaign last Sunday with a 2-1 defeat at East Fife.