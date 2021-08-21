Sport / Football / Caley Thistle Positive Covid case in Dryburgh squad sees Caley Thistle Women’s fixture postponed By Paul Chalk August 21, 2021, 2:41 pm Caley Thistle's Caledonian Stadium was set to host ICT Women v Dryburgh on Sunday. Caley Thistle Women’s Championship North fixture at home to Dryburgh Athletic on Sunday has been postponed. The match at the Caledonian Stadium will be rescheduled after a positive Covid test in the visitors’ camp. It’s a blow for Karen Mason’s Highlanders, who were looking to put on a winning show in front of fans at the home of the men’s Scottish Championship club. They began their league campaign last Sunday with a 2-1 defeat at East Fife. ❌ MATCH POSTPONED ❌ Unfortunately due to a positive COVID test amongst the Dryburgh Squad they are now unable to field a team. As a result our match scheduled for Caledonian Stadium tomorrow is off. — Inverness Caledonian Thistle WFC (@ICTWFC) August 21, 2021 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Aberdeen Women make it six points from six in SWPL Cup with win over Queen’s Park Experienced keeper Kim Jappy saves day for Caley Thistle Women ahead of season starter Midfielders join the ranks at Caley Thistle Women as fitness comes into sharp focus Clinical Caley Thistle women return to Highlands and Islands League action