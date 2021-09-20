Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Caley Thistle Women set for second chance at Caledonian Stadium bow

By Jamie Durent
September 20, 2021, 3:13 pm
Caley Thistle Women will play at Caledonian Stadium this Sunday.
Caley Thistle Women hope to play their first game at the Caledonian Stadium on Sunday when they entertain Grampian Ladies.

The Caley Jags return to league action this coming weekend and will hope to attract supporters down to the stadium for the game.

Their first home game of the season against Dryburgh Athletic was originally pencilled in for the Caledonian Stadium, however a positive Covid test in the visiting squad forced that game to be postponed.

But for Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason, it presents an exciting second chance for her players.

She said: “The players are all very excited to play at a top venue and we hope that we will be able to welcome a strong home support to give their backing on the day.

“This will also give us a great opportunity to attract more players and fans to the women’s game.  We would like to thank everyone involved at ICT who have made this possible.”

Caley Thistle are sixth in the Scottish Women’s Championship North, with one win from their opening three games.

They were knocked out of the Championship Cup on Sunday, with a 4-3 defeat to Falkirk at Inverness Royal Academy.

Club chief executive Scot Gardiner hoped the free entry for the game would attract fans for the 2pm kick-off.

He added: “We are really looking forward to welcoming the ICT Women’s team this Sunday, after their scheduled match at the Stadium was sadly cancelled last month.

“They have been improving year on year and having gone to see them myself on a number of occasions, I have seen the quality of football they are capable of and it has always been entertaining.

“I hope that folks take the opportunity to come along and see the game and give the women their full backing, especially when it is free to enter and I am sure that it will be a brilliant family atmosphere.”

