Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, October 3rd 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Caley Thistle

Mark Ridgers confident Caley Thistle will strike back to form after Accies slip-up

By Paul Chalk
October 3, 2021, 5:00 pm
Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers is urging the league leaders to bounce back to form against Morton on October 16.
Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers is urging the league leaders to bounce back to form against Morton on October 16.

Mark Ridgers insists Caley Thistle are already focused on bouncing back from defeat to finish as the first-quarter leaders in the Championship.

The Inverness keeper was disappointed that their unbeaten run came to an end in a 2-1 defeat at Hamilton on Saturday.

Hamilton’s Lewis Smith (centre) celebrates the opening goal.

First half goals from Lewis Smith and Andy Ryan put the morning’s second-bottom side 2-0 ahead.

A red card for Accies’ Reegan Mimnaugh for a second yellow card with only half an hour gone gave ICT hope, but it took until the death for Michael Gardyne to find the net.

The Caley Jags still lead the pack by three points after eight games because nearest chasers Kilmarnock suffered a shock 3-1 home loss against Raith Rovers.

Home clash with Morton in focus

The final team ICT have yet to face is Morton on October 16, which completes the first round of games and Ridgers is demanding an improvement to kick off a fresh unbeaten charge.

He said: “We went on an exceptional run from the start of the season. We know we have to bounce back, get the result against Morton in a couple of weeks’ time and try to go on another run. We will take it quarter by quarter.

“By the middle of April, we will see where we’re at. If it’s top of the league, we’ll be delighted. That is the ultimate aim, but the big test is about how we bounce back.

Caley Thistle captain Sean Welsh has a shot at goal charged down.

“Having Morton at home is important. We’re trying to make the Caledonian Stadium a fortress of sorts and if we can get a good result there we can hopefully get on a winning run again and see where it takes us.”

No team safe from shock result

As well as Killie slipping up, Arbroath missed the chance to move into second spot when they were held 2-2 at Morton.

For Ridgers, those results sum up the competitive nature of the division.

He added: “To be in this position in the league shows how well we’ve done. Saturday was a set-back, but as a group, we have that belief now that we can kick on and do well.

“There is a long way to go. Saturday’s results show you how the Championship is. It’s been like that since I’ve been playing in it. Any team can beat another on any given day.

Hamilton goalkeeper Ryan Fulton challenges Michael Gardyne.

“A couple of results helped us out and kept us in a good position ahead of our next league game against Morton in a couple of weeks.

“When you go to places like Hamilton and you’re disappointed not to win, that shows the standards we have set.”

Struggled to compete in first half

The 31-year-old Invernessian, who joined the club in 2017 from Partick Thistle, admits those lofty performance levels dipped against their eager opponents at the weekend.

He said: “In the dressing room afterwards, you could see how disappointed we were and that’s down to the standards we have set.

“In the first half especially, we struggled to compete with Hamilton. They were right up for it, coming off the back of a good result last weekend (0-0 v Dunfermline).

“They were hungrier and wanted it more. You could see that by the way they pressed us and forced fouls.

“If anything, they were maybe a wee bit over-excited, with the boy getting sent off.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]