Mark Ridgers confident Caley Thistle will strike back to form after Accies slip-up

Mark Ridgers insists Caley Thistle are already focused on bouncing back from defeat to finish as the first-quarter leaders in the Championship.

The Inverness keeper was disappointed that their unbeaten run came to an end in a 2-1 defeat at Hamilton on Saturday.

First half goals from Lewis Smith and Andy Ryan put the morning’s second-bottom side 2-0 ahead.

A red card for Accies’ Reegan Mimnaugh for a second yellow card with only half an hour gone gave ICT hope, but it took until the death for Michael Gardyne to find the net.

The Caley Jags still lead the pack by three points after eight games because nearest chasers Kilmarnock suffered a shock 3-1 home loss against Raith Rovers.

Home clash with Morton in focus

The final team ICT have yet to face is Morton on October 16, which completes the first round of games and Ridgers is demanding an improvement to kick off a fresh unbeaten charge.

He said: “We went on an exceptional run from the start of the season. We know we have to bounce back, get the result against Morton in a couple of weeks’ time and try to go on another run. We will take it quarter by quarter.

“By the middle of April, we will see where we’re at. If it’s top of the league, we’ll be delighted. That is the ultimate aim, but the big test is about how we bounce back.

“Having Morton at home is important. We’re trying to make the Caledonian Stadium a fortress of sorts and if we can get a good result there we can hopefully get on a winning run again and see where it takes us.”

No team safe from shock result

As well as Killie slipping up, Arbroath missed the chance to move into second spot when they were held 2-2 at Morton.

For Ridgers, those results sum up the competitive nature of the division.

He added: “To be in this position in the league shows how well we’ve done. Saturday was a set-back, but as a group, we have that belief now that we can kick on and do well.

“There is a long way to go. Saturday’s results show you how the Championship is. It’s been like that since I’ve been playing in it. Any team can beat another on any given day.

“A couple of results helped us out and kept us in a good position ahead of our next league game against Morton in a couple of weeks.

“When you go to places like Hamilton and you’re disappointed not to win, that shows the standards we have set.”

Struggled to compete in first half

The 31-year-old Invernessian, who joined the club in 2017 from Partick Thistle, admits those lofty performance levels dipped against their eager opponents at the weekend.

He said: “In the dressing room afterwards, you could see how disappointed we were and that’s down to the standards we have set.

“In the first half especially, we struggled to compete with Hamilton. They were right up for it, coming off the back of a good result last weekend (0-0 v Dunfermline).

“They were hungrier and wanted it more. You could see that by the way they pressed us and forced fouls.

“If anything, they were maybe a wee bit over-excited, with the boy getting sent off.”