Duncan Ferguson backs Caley Thistle’s Billy Mckay after penalty miss

Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson praised striker Billy Mckay for “never shirking” responsibility – after the veteran missed a penalty in the 1-1 draw at Dunfermline.

On Saturday, the Inverness captain saw his spot-kick saved by Pars goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet as they hunted down a leveller after home skipper Kyle Benedictus opened the scoring late in the first half.

On-loan Luton forward Aribim Pepple salvaged a point, but the draw means Caley Thistle are now in the relegation play-off place, one point behind eighth-placed Queen’s Park ahead of Friday’s final night game against Morton.

Caley Thistle must better Queen’s result against Airdrieonians to avoid a relegation play-off against Montrose next week.

Mckay – who is the club’s record scorer with 111 goals – has hit the net 11 times over the course of the season, but has now missed two spot-kicks against Dunfermline this term.

Ferguson was quick to support Mckay for stepping up in the first place.

He said: “It was one of those things. Billy has been a great servant, he doesn’t shirk anything and takes responsibility, so fair play to him.

“He stood up to take it and I fancied him to score it, but it’s a fine line between winning, drawing or a defeat.

“I thought we showed a lot of character to fight back from missing the penalty. We got back in the game and there was only one team in it in the second half.

“We never turned up in the first half and our energy levels were not quite there, so I was disappointed to say the least about the first half performance, although there was not much in the game. They took their chance from a free header (from Kyle Benedictus).

“We went more direct as the game went on. At one point, I had all my strikers on, so we went for it. Unfortunately, we just couldn’t get the second goal, so it looks like the play-offs for us.”

⚽️ Aribim Pepple’s goal against Dunfermline this afternoon 🎥 @calum_clarkk pic.twitter.com/sELDNLXLeY — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) April 27, 2024

Eyes and ears on Hampden on Friday

Despite not being in control of their destiny on Friday, Ferguson hopes Airdrie can help them achieve their goal of safety by taking a positive result from Queen’s at Hampden.

He said: “We have got to take care of our business on Friday.

“If we can get the win, you just never know what might happen with the other result as Queen’s Park play Airdrie.”

Imrie: Morton ‘will give it everything’

Meanwhile, Friday’s visitors Morton have nothing to play for other than securing their current fifth position.

However, Ton manager – and former ICT midfielder – Dougie Imrie insists they’re heading north to try and end on a high note.

He said: “We need to win the game to give us the opportunity of finishing fifth.

“There is a lot at stake for Inverness, who are lying in the play-off position, so they have to win.

“It could be an entertaining game, with both teams going at it. There is obviously more pressure on Inverness, but we will give it everything and see how it goes.”