Stitched-up Michael Gardyne grateful for green light to net for Caley Thistle

Wounded hero Michael Gardyne thanked the referee for giving him a chance to return from a head knock and deliver the deadly second goal for Championship leaders Caley Thistle.

The winger, along with Morton ace Cameron Blues, needed the second half to be delayed by 15 minutes after they collided just before the break in ICT’s 2-0 win.

With Billy Mckay’s first half goal giving the hosts the advantage, there was concern for Gardyne and Blues, who were treated on the pitch before going up the tunnel at the break for more medical attention.

They both emerged for the later restart and Gardyne slammed home the second goal just four minutes later to sink the Ton.

Bandaged star struck for leaders

That strike made it four goals in as many matches for the ex-Ross County star and he was grateful to official Mike Roncone for allowing recovery time.

He said: “I feel alright. I got five stitches and makes me look like a bit of a hard man, which I’m not.

“We caught each other, but thankfully it was good of the referee to add a bit of time on, which allowed us to get on in the second half.

“It was basically a clash of heads after the ball went out of play. I turned to give someone dog’s abuse and ran right into the boy, so it was partly my fault.

“Thankfully he’s okay and we both were fine for the second half.

“It’s always the same with head knocks. They need to be treated carefully, but I felt fine and I went on to get my fourth goal in four games for the club was massive.”

Team-mates lining Gardyne up

The victory alongside Kilmarnock drawing 2-2 late on at basement side Dunfermline means ICT are now five points clear of Killie and Raith Rovers after the first nine matches.

Bandaged-up Gardyne was quick to shine the spotlight on his team-mates as he moved just two goals behind top scorer Mckay for the season.

He said: “It has been great for me to get another goal, but I need to give a big shout out to all the lads. I could not be doing that without my 10 team-mates and the lads who have come off the bench.

“It has been a great start to the season for me personally, but a great opening quarter to the season for all the lads.”

Perfect blend for Caley Thistle

Gardyne, who was freed by County in May, is relishing doing the business south of the Kessock Bridge.

He hopes that by arriving with senior pros such as Mckay and Kirk Broadfoot, they will add to an already strong base at Inverness as they target promotion.

He added: “Caley Thistle have been renowned for producing good young lads and they have that again in the likes of Roddy MacGregor coming through.

“They then had those mid-age players and they added to that by bringing in myself, Billy and Kirk Broadfoot to join someone like club captain Sean Welsh. It can only be good for the club.”

Gearing up for Kirkcaldy clash

Although delighted to have extended their advantage at the summit, 35-year-old Gardyne insists they’ll need to maintain their focus for their trip to face Raith next weekend and insists no one at the club is thinking too far ahead.

He said: “Getting 22 points is a great start to the season for the first quarter, but that’s all it is.

“It’s a great start. It’s good to hear when teams fighting near you drop points, so we’ll enjoy that feeling, but return to work on Monday ready to go again.

“Raith Rovers played well here earlier in the season. They have really kicked on since then with some strong results.

“(Manager) John McGlynn has always got his teams well drilled and they like to play a good brand of football and keep the ball on the deck. We will have a good week in training and be ready for it.”