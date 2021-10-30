Caley Thistle midfielder Scott Allardice: We won’t alter our approach

Caley Thistle have lost their place as Championship leaders but midfielder Scott Allardice sees no reason to change their approach.

One point from the last two matches has resulted in a five-point swing at the top of the league with Kilmarnock moving above Inverness on goals scored.

There is disappointment at Caledonian Stadium at relinquishing top spot in the division but there is also a resolve to respond when they head to Partick Thistle today.

Allardice said: “The performance was bad and the result was bad so all in all it was a bad night. We need to take it on the chin, it is going to happen this season, but hopefully there won’t be too many of them.

“We’re not happy with how it went on Tuesday but we need to get on with it and hit the ground running.

“I don’t think we’ll change. We were top but nothing is won and lost just now and just because we haven’t won for two games it means nothing.

“All that matters is being where we want to be at the end of the season. I know we will come good and we just have to keep believing.

“We want to be winning games and pushing on at the top of the table. We performed well the last time we played them and we need to get back to that.

“We know we’re capable but we need to show it this week.”

With 23 points from their opening 11 matches Caley Thistle have made a fine start to their promotion challenge but Allardice has warned the rest of the Championship his side has yet to hit its stride.

He said: “We haven’t played well much this season but it does give you confidence going into other games when you see the points we’ve taken.

“Everyone knew coming into this season everyone in this league would take points off other teams. There will be points when we drop points but that comes from how competitive this division is.

“There will be other dips this season and it is about how quick we can get back to winning games.”

Inverness beat Partick 3-1 at Caledonian Stadium on September 11 and Allardice believes his side should take encouragement from their display ahead of the second meeting of the teams this weekend.

He said: “It gives us confidence knowing we did well in the last game against them and we probably played at our best in terms of the standards we know we can hit.

“It has been a bit of a mixed bag and we need to hit those heights again. If we do then we’ll pick up a lot of points this season.

“It’s a massive spell coming up with some tough grounds to go to and the conditions won’t make for pretty games either. We’ll need to grind and graft for each other but I know within the squad we’ll do that.

“It’s about winning our battles first and foremost and then building on it.”