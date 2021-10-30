Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Caley Thistle midfielder Scott Allardice: We won’t alter our approach

By Paul Third
October 30, 2021, 6:00 am
Caley Thistle's Scott Allardice is targeting a return to winning ways at Partick
Caley Thistle have lost their place as Championship leaders but midfielder Scott Allardice sees no reason to change their approach.

One point from the last two matches has resulted in a five-point swing at the top of the league with Kilmarnock moving above Inverness on goals scored.

There is disappointment at Caledonian Stadium at relinquishing top spot in the division but there is also a resolve to respond when they head to Partick Thistle today.

Allardice said: “The performance was bad and the result was bad so all in all it was a bad night. We need to take it on the chin, it is going to happen this season, but hopefully there won’t be too many of them.

“We’re not happy with how it went on Tuesday but we need to get on with it and hit the ground running.

“I don’t think we’ll change. We were top but nothing is won and lost just now and just because we haven’t won for two games it means nothing.

“All that matters is being where we want to be at the end of the season. I know we will come good and we just have to keep believing.

“We want to be winning games and pushing on at the top of the table. We performed well the last time we played them and we need to get back to that.

“We know we’re capable but we need to show it this week.”

Scott Allardice feels there is more to come from Caley Thistle this season.

With 23 points from their opening 11 matches Caley Thistle have made a fine start to their promotion challenge but Allardice has warned the rest of the Championship his side has yet to hit its stride.

He said: “We haven’t played well much this season but it does give you confidence going into other games when you see the points we’ve taken.

“Everyone knew coming into this season everyone in this league would take points off other teams. There will be points when we drop points but that comes from how competitive this division is.

“There will be other dips this season and it is about how quick we can get back to winning games.”

Inverness beat Partick 3-1 at Caledonian Stadium on September 11 and Allardice believes his side should take encouragement from their display ahead of the second meeting of the teams this weekend.

He said: “It gives us confidence knowing we did well in the last game against them and we probably played at our best in terms of the standards we know we can hit.

“It has been a bit of a mixed bag and we need to hit those heights again. If we do then we’ll pick up a lot of points this season.

“It’s a massive spell coming up with some tough grounds to go to and the conditions won’t make for pretty games either. We’ll need to grind and graft for each other but I know within the squad we’ll do that.

“It’s about winning our battles first and foremost and then building on it.”

