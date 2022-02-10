Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds thrilled by players’ response in Partick draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds thrilled by players’ response in Partick draw

By Jamie Durent
February 10, 2022, 6:00 am
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds

Billy Dodds was thrilled by the heart of his Caley Thistle players in the pulsating 3-3 draw with Partick Thistle.

The Caley Jags salvaged a last-gasp draw with Partick last night, with Kirk Broadfoot heading in during stoppage-time to earn them a point.

Inverness had to come from behind three times in the game however against a spirited Jags side.

Brian Graham scored twice in the first half and once in the second, with Billy Mckay and Shane Sutherland finding the net in the first half for Caley Thistle.

Dodds’ side threw bodies forward late on and got their rewards when Broadfoot headed home.

The Caley Thistle head coach said: “To come from behind three times, to take those blows and keep battling back, it’s what I’ve needed from the boys.

Kirk Broadfoot heads in the late equaliser for Caley Thistle
Kirk Broadfoot heads in the late equaliser for Caley Thistle

“I’m thrilled for them. I just want them to enjoy their football and I want them to show an energy, a positivity. They did that last night.

“They got what they deserved because they never gave up. It would have been easy to sink but they didn’t. They swam.

“It’s so easy, with the run we’ve been on, just to accept it. But they didn’t and that bodes well. I’m delighted they kept going at it and they got their point.”

Dodds had special praise for 37-year-old Broadfoot, who he hailed as a “revelation” following his summer move to the Highlands.

He added: “The big man gives you everything he’s got and that’s why he’s been the top pro he has.

“People talk about Kirk Broadfoot as just a good defender but he can play a bit. He hardly ever gives it away and can see a pass. I can see why he’s had the career he’s had.”

Inverness remain third in the table, with Kilmarnock and Arbroath above them both dropping points.

