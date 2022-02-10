Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds thrilled by players’ response in Partick draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Billy Dodds was thrilled by the heart of his Caley Thistle players in the pulsating 3-3 draw with Partick Thistle.

The Caley Jags salvaged a last-gasp draw with Partick last night, with Kirk Broadfoot heading in during stoppage-time to earn them a point.

Inverness had to come from behind three times in the game however against a spirited Jags side.

Brian Graham scored twice in the first half and once in the second, with Billy Mckay and Shane Sutherland finding the net in the first half for Caley Thistle.

Dodds’ side threw bodies forward late on and got their rewards when Broadfoot headed home.

The Caley Thistle head coach said: “To come from behind three times, to take those blows and keep battling back, it’s what I’ve needed from the boys.

“I’m thrilled for them. I just want them to enjoy their football and I want them to show an energy, a positivity. They did that last night.

“They got what they deserved because they never gave up. It would have been easy to sink but they didn’t. They swam.

“It’s so easy, with the run we’ve been on, just to accept it. But they didn’t and that bodes well. I’m delighted they kept going at it and they got their point.”

Dodds had special praise for 37-year-old Broadfoot, who he hailed as a “revelation” following his summer move to the Highlands.

He added: “The big man gives you everything he’s got and that’s why he’s been the top pro he has.

“People talk about Kirk Broadfoot as just a good defender but he can play a bit. He hardly ever gives it away and can see a pass. I can see why he’s had the career he’s had.”

Inverness remain third in the table, with Kilmarnock and Arbroath above them both dropping points.