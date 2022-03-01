Billy Dodds seeing right signals in Caley Thistle’s efforts to return to winning ways

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds is confident his players can handle the ever-increasing pressure to return to winning ways.

Inverness have failed to record a victory from their last 10 matches, but the Highlanders remain third in the Championship.

Dodds insists he is seeing the right signs from his side in their efforts to end the winless streak.

He said: “There’s pressure game to game. When teams go on runs like this, there does come pressure.

“I have seen places where you know they have gone, and you know the manager has no chance of turning it.

“Here – you see it for yourself. That’s what I see out there.

“It’s 10 without a win, but I have seen runs before where it has been 10 straight defeats and it isn’t that.

“I think anybody who knows football, knows those boys are just desperate to win. They are still battling away, they have just gone on a bad run at the wrong time.”

Inverness are seven points adrift of both Arbroath and Kilmarnock at the top of the table, and Dodds knows a winning run needs to come quickly in order to revive a title push.

He added: “With where we were (right at the top), we just didn’t want to go on a bad run.

“Even a couple of wins from that 10 would have propelled us to challenge for that title.

“We are still in there. I would worry if you could see a lack of effort and desire, a lack of fighting to win second balls.

“They were just desperate out there on Friday (1-1 draw with Hamilton) and I loved watching that game.

“We know as a group we need to win games if we want back into the title race.”

Dodds insists he will carefully manage his squad in the coming weeks, with defender Danny Devine and midfielder Aaron Doran returning to the startling line-up against Hamilton Accies on Friday following injury absences.

Mark Ridgers, Logan Chalmers and Roddy MacGregor were among those missing for the trip to Lanarkshire.

Dodds added: “Danny Devine has hardly played any football out there.

“He was cramping up because it was his first game back. Both calves were starting to go and I don’t want to injure him again, as he’s such a big player for us.

“We were missing a few on Friday. We’ve not got the biggest squad, but that’s no excuse.

“With the squad we have got, we can see what they can bring. There’s plenty ability and talent out there, with that mentality as well.

“You need to have the two sides in football – mental and physical – and I think they have got that.”