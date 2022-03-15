Caley Thistle won’t stand still after vital victory, says head coach Billy Dodds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Caley Thistle won’t stand still after vital victory, says head coach Billy Dodds

By Paul Chalk
March 15, 2022, 6:00 am
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.

Billy Dodds insists the hard work will continue as Caley Thistle aim to stay firmly within the Championship play-off spots.

The Inverness head coach was on cloud nine as his team sunk second-placed and long-time leaders Arbroath 3-0 on Saturday, ending a three-month, 11-game wait for a win.

The victory kept them fourth in the division, one place and one point ahead of Raith Rovers, who are their hosts this weekend.

Repeat display is required in Fife

Dodds explained their feet will remain planted on the floor as they get down work this week to try and secure-back-to-back victories.

He said: “It’s a good platform, but we have to capitalise on it.

“We can’t just think we’re back after winning one game, it has to be the same next week – take our chances and put bodies on the line, do the defensive side of the game.

Inverness head coach Billy Dodds.

“We have a good chance of taking three points if we play that well, but it will be a hard one at Raith.

“It will be a tasty one after their 1-0 win at Queen of the South, they’re tucked in just behind us and Partick are getting dragged into it a wee bit.”

Dodds accepts ICT fans’ frustration

Dodds has been under fire from ICT fans during the side’s barren spell and they answered his pre-match calls to get right behind the players.

The Caley Jags boss understands fully why stick was flying in his direction.

He said: “This is only one win, but I understand the fans’ frustration.

“If I was a fan of a team that wasn’t winning, I’d be giving a bit of stick out.

“I worked in the media for years, and you give your analysis and see where things go wrong.

“That’s the job, I knew that, and I knew when we weren’t winning games – especially after being top and losing that spot – they weren’t going to be happy.

“When you win games, they’re happy, and I asked them to get behind us and help the players. That’s the most important thing.

“I can take it, I will take it, but the players loved it on Saturday. You could see them blossom and I was delighted for them.”

Competitive throughout the season

While he fully accepts results throughout winter have not been good enough, Dodds highlighted the fine margins between success and failure for his team, who to their credit have never been outclassed.

He added: “We’ve only ever been beaten by one goal.

“We’ve lost eight games in the league, and they have all been by one goal, so we have been competitive in every match.

The Inverness players celebrate after Billy Mckay added a third goal against Arbroath.

“I know it’s disappointing that we lost top spot, and we were on a wee bit of freefall, but – especially in the last couple of games – we deserved more.

“It hasn’t been games like Ayr United beating Raith Rovers 4-0, we’ve been unlucky in the last couple of games after being competitive.

“They just had to keep giving the same, and it would turn, and it did.”

Players wanted ball throughout game

Goals from Shane Sutherland and Reece McAlear had ICT coasting inside 12 minutes and a second half Billy Mckay goal finished the job as the Highlanders passed the ball with pace and precision as the game went on.

Dodds felt his players could not get enough of the ball as Arbroath struggled to match them.

He said: “I thought the freedom was there to see.

“When you’re not winning games, it can be tense, it can be rigid, you have bad touches and you don’t make the right passes.

“Once we got our goals, we all wanted a bit of it. That’s natural.”

