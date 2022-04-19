Boss Billy Dodds disappointed as Caley Thistle fall short away to battling Queen of the South

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Boss Billy Dodds disappointed as Caley Thistle fall short away to battling Queen of the South

By Paul Chalk
April 19, 2022, 10:26 pm Updated: April 19, 2022, 11:38 pm
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.

Billy Dodds believes Queen of the South deserved their win over Caley Thistle which kept them in the Championship.

The Inverness CT coach was disappointed after seeing his promotion-chasers lose 2-1 against their basement hosts with two more regular games to go.

Goals from Josh Todd and Euan East had Queens ahead at the break after Logan Chalmers had levelled for ICT.

Agony for ICT players at full-time.

There was no more scoring and the hosts walked off with three precious points to keep their place in the league, moving to within six points of Ayr and Dunfermline at the foot of the table.

The Highlanders secured a play-off spot on Friday thanks to a stirring 2-1 comeback win against leaders Kilmarnock.

They knew a victory in Dumfries would secure third position and home advantage in the play-off quarter-final second leg.

Soft goals so costly for Caley Thistle

However, they were not at those levels at Palmerston and Dodds paid credit to his former club, who need wins against Ayr and Dunfermline to have any chance of escaping relegation.

He said: “I don’t think we did enough.

“In the first half we played pretty well but they were two bad goals to give away.

“We started poorly and lost a goal then we started playing and scored a beauty through Logan.

“We controlled the rest of the half, but they scored again and we were chasing the game.

“They dug in and scrapped for everything and we weren’t good enough in the second half.

Euan East (centre) scores the winner for Queens.

“We were nowhere near where we can be and we were poor.”

Queens gave their all to get victory

The defeat came after a five-match unbeaten run and Dodds felt the second half display in particular let them down.

He added:  “I said to them we should be trying to go six games unbeaten and get some momentum and not to throw it away.

“I thought we dominated the first half and played a lot of good football.

“You could see they were open, even at 1-1 as they needed the three points.

Logan Chalmers rifled home a cracking equaliser in the first half.

“When they scored before half-time, it was poor play from us and we dropped our man.

“It’s a good finish from Euan East and they had something to hold on to and we had to go open.

“We didn’t do enough to get back into it, but not too much in the second half.

“Queens needed nine points, they have got three and they gave their lot for their club to try and stay in the division.”

Caley Thistle remain four points ahead of Partick Thistle and can secure third place with a win at Morton on Saturday ahead of their final match next Friday against Hamilton.

