Connor Randall content for Ross County to be underdogs in European pursuit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Connor Randall says Ross County are intent on defying the odds once again in their pursuit of European football.

The Staggies play their first post-split fixture at home to Celtic on Sunday after clinching their place in the Premiership’s top-six.

County are now firmly in contention to qualify for Europe, which they will achieve for the first time if they finish fifth or above.

It represents an excellent turnaround by the Staggies, who failed to win any of their opening 10 matches of the campaign.

County found themselves four points adrift at the foot of the Premiership in late-October, at which point relegation appeared to be a distinct possibility.

Having turned around their form with a consistent run of results which secured top-half football, defender Randall insists the Staggies still have unfinished business.

He said: “We were written off by most people before the season, but it was no one that mattered to us.

“It was nobody inside the club, it was all outside the club. We were just focused on ourselves.

“As the season has gone on, we have proved a few people wrong.

“We have set ourselves another target to get European football for the first time at the club.

“That is something we are fully focused on, and we will happily be the underdogs for that as well. We will do everything we can achieve that.”

Belief instilled by Mackay has carried Staggies through

Despite the difficult start under Malky Mackay following his appointment last summer, Randall insists the belief County could achieve top-six football never wavered within the Dingwall squad.

Englishman Randall added: “To be fair, the manager said early days that was the target for the club. That’s where he wanted us to be.

“We had a difficult start, but that message wasn’t changing. It’s a massive credit to the manager, for the belief he has put into us as players.

“As a squad and a team, that’s been massive this season.

“From early doors, that was a target for us. As the season goes on, you set yourself little goals and try to achieve them, which we managed to do.

“The belief that came in with the manager in the summer, and the way he has made us believe in ourselves, has been a massive part of us getting to where we are.”

Randall sees bright future after signing new deal

County’s push for a place in the Europa Conference League qualifiers comes shortly after Randall signed a new deal with the Staggies, which will keep him at Dingwall until 2024.

Randall is thrilled to commit his future to the club, insisting his side are only looking up the way.

The 26-year-old added: “There was a lot of change that happened during the summer. The task was to try and push the club forward this season and we have done that so far.

“We are not there now though. We have another goal in sight, which is a massive one for the club.

“All of us believe we can achieve that, and we will be doing everything we can to make that happen.

“It has been a feeling for a lot of the season within the club that it’s a good time to be here.

“We are all trying to push in the right direction, and get this club where we all think it should be.

“On a personal note, I’m delighted to be able to sign a new deal and keep myself here.

“It’s a very exciting time for the club, so hopefully that can continue until the end of the season.

“We will be going into these games with confidence.

“We have got five big games, and three games at home. Our record has been good, and we’ve obviously got the fans behind us as well which always helps.

“Everyone is excited, we can’t wait to get to Sunday and kick off.”