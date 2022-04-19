Connor Randall content for Ross County to be underdogs in European pursuit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Connor Randall content for Ross County to be underdogs in European pursuit

By Andy Skinner
April 19, 2022, 10:30 pm
Connor Randall.
Connor Randall.

Connor Randall says Ross County are intent on defying the odds once again in their pursuit of European football.

The Staggies play their first post-split fixture at home to Celtic on Sunday after clinching their place in the Premiership’s top-six.

County are now firmly in contention to qualify for Europe, which they will achieve for the first time if they finish fifth or above.

It represents an excellent turnaround by the Staggies, who failed to win any of their opening 10 matches of the campaign.

County found themselves four points adrift at the foot of the Premiership in late-October, at which point relegation appeared to be a distinct possibility.

Having turned around their form with a consistent run of results which secured top-half football, defender Randall insists the Staggies still have unfinished business.

He said: “We were written off by most people before the season, but it was no one that mattered to us.

“It was nobody inside the club, it was all outside the club. We were just focused on ourselves.

“As the season has gone on, we have proved a few people wrong.

Connor Randall in action against Aberdeen’s Austin Samuels.

“We have set ourselves another target to get European football for the first time at the club.

“That is something we are fully focused on, and we will happily be the underdogs for that as well. We will do everything we can achieve that.”

Belief instilled by Mackay has carried Staggies through

Despite the difficult start under Malky Mackay following his appointment last summer, Randall insists the belief County could achieve top-six football never wavered within the Dingwall squad.

Englishman Randall added: “To be fair, the manager said early days that was the target for the club. That’s where he wanted us to be.

“We had a difficult start, but that message wasn’t changing. It’s a massive credit to the manager, for the belief he has put into us as players.

“As a squad and a team, that’s been massive this season.

Malky Mackay.

“From early doors, that was a target for us. As the season goes on, you set yourself little goals and try to achieve them, which we managed to do.

“The belief that came in with the manager in the summer, and the way he has made us believe in ourselves, has been a massive part of us getting to where we are.”

Randall sees bright future after signing new deal

County’s push for a place in the Europa Conference League qualifiers comes shortly after Randall signed a new deal with the Staggies, which will keep him at Dingwall until 2024.

Randall is thrilled to commit his future to the club, insisting his side are only looking up the way.

The 26-year-old added: “There was a lot of change that happened during the summer. The task was to try and push the club forward this season and we have done that so far.

“We are not there now though. We have another goal in sight, which is a massive one for the club.

“All of us believe we can achieve that, and we will be doing everything we can to make that happen.

“It has been a feeling for a lot of the season within the club that it’s a good time to be here.

“We are all trying to push in the right direction, and get this club where we all think it should be.

Connor Randall tussles with Rangers’ Joe Aribo.

“On a personal note, I’m delighted to be able to sign a new deal and keep myself here.

“It’s a very exciting time for the club, so hopefully that can continue until the end of the season.

“We will be going into these games with confidence.

“We have got five big games, and three games at home. Our record has been good, and we’ve obviously got the fans behind us as well which always helps.

“Everyone is excited, we can’t wait to get to Sunday and kick off.”

 

