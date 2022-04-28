Tom Walsh still has personal targets in mind as Caley Thistle prepare for play-offs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Tom Walsh still has personal targets in mind as Caley Thistle prepare for play-offs

By Paul Chalk
April 28, 2022, 6:00 am
Tom Walsh in action against Queen of the South's Max Johnston.
Tom Walsh has dug deep for Caley Thistle this season – but the winger would swap the hard yards for more goals for the team.

The attacker picks over his own performances with a fine-tooth comb and his two goals this season ahead of their final regular Championship game of the season against Hamilton on Friday don’t tell the whole story.

He’s started 23 of his 33 games for ICT this term and is expected to start when the Accies come calling ahead of next week’s play-off quarter-final, which is almost certain to be against Partick Thistle.

Walsh, now in his second spell in the Highlands, knows it’s not too late to make a telling contribution as they aim for promotion to the Premiership.

He said: “Stats-wise, I would have liked to have had more goals and assists, but I feel I have brought other elements to the team, in terms of really putting in shifts further back. The ugly side of the game.

“However, I am quite hard on myself and getting more goals and assists is important to me. I expect myself to be scoring and assisting more, but I will always try to do my bit for the team when called upon.

“When the team has been winning, you have to bide your time. When you get the chance to come on, you want to make an impact.

“I have a few close calls, such as shots off the post or one off the line like Saturday. You just have to look to the next game and keep trying to impress.

“I am focused on trying to get more goals and assists in these final games, which will be massive.

“You want to play every game. Since my last injury, I have just been coming off the bench.

“I am looking for as many minutes as we can and hopefully I will get the chance to start as well as in these big games coming up.”

Treat Accies as ‘must-win’ match

Walsh was a whisker away from scoring on Saturday when he replaced Aaron Doran and had a shot cleared off the goal-line by Ton’s Iain Wilson.

Roddy MacGregor scored the only goal at Cappielow, which secured third spot for Inverness and home advantage in the second leg next week.

The wide man insists the team who face Accies on Friday must go in with the same must-win attitude against their mid-table visitors.

Tom Walsh and Hamilton’s Reegan Mimnaugh.

He said: “It was important to get third place confirmed. It was good to get over the line with the win at Morton on Saturday, which is a tough place to go.

“Everyone is in high spirits and looking forward to these games. You have got to enjoy the pressure as well and meet it head-on.

“We’re taking Friday as if that is also a deciding game for us. We want to treat every game the same and prepare for it in that manner.”

Warning ahead of play-offs

Next week’s play-off winners will then take on impressive Championship runners-up Arbroath over two legs on May 10 and 13 before taking on the Premiership’s second bottom team in a two-leg showdown.

ICT have at least matched all their rivals around them, but Walsh sounded a note of caution ahead of this crunch spell.

He added: “You have to be confident. We know we are capable against any side in the league, but at the same time, you have to show every team massive respect.

“We seen that last week when we lost at Queen of the South, who have now been relegated. That’s a reminder that no matter who you are playing, they are capable.

“Any team in the top four are in those positions for a reason. Yes, these will be tough games, but we are also confident. We have to embrace the pressure and meet it head-on. We all know where we want to take the club.”

Special goals in awards running

The end of season awards take place straight after the Accies game this week, with the goal of the season a hotly-contested category.

Those in the running are: Aaron Doran v Peterhead on July 13, Roddy MacGregor v Raith Rovers on August 7, Aaron Doran v Partick Thistle on September 11, Sean Welsh v Kilmarnock on December 3, Reece McAlear v Morton on December 11, Logan Chalmers v Raith Rovers on March 19, Reece McAlear v Dunfermline on March 26, and Logan Chalmers v Ayr United on April 9.

Walsh is sure the winning player will have earned it – no matter who it is.

He said: “The boys who get the awards will deserve it. There have been a lot of good performances this season.

“There are a few belters for the best goal – they have been a very good standard. A few of the boys will fancy that one. There have been a few winners, which makes it a wee bit more special.”

To vote for your favourite, and to watch the goals, log on to www.ictfc.com  

