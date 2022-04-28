Tom Walsh still has personal targets in mind as Caley Thistle prepare for play-offs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tom Walsh has dug deep for Caley Thistle this season – but the winger would swap the hard yards for more goals for the team.

The attacker picks over his own performances with a fine-tooth comb and his two goals this season ahead of their final regular Championship game of the season against Hamilton on Friday don’t tell the whole story.

He’s started 23 of his 33 games for ICT this term and is expected to start when the Accies come calling ahead of next week’s play-off quarter-final, which is almost certain to be against Partick Thistle.

🔜 We host Hamilton in our final league match of the season this Friday night at the Caledonian Stadium 🎟️ Get your tickets in advance now from https://t.co/6z5nBMn9qE to avoid delays 📺 Streaming live on https://t.co/qzfOYCn3N3 👉 https://t.co/QJabNVW6FF pic.twitter.com/OL8Slafw2u — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) April 27, 2022

Walsh, now in his second spell in the Highlands, knows it’s not too late to make a telling contribution as they aim for promotion to the Premiership.

He said: “Stats-wise, I would have liked to have had more goals and assists, but I feel I have brought other elements to the team, in terms of really putting in shifts further back. The ugly side of the game.

“However, I am quite hard on myself and getting more goals and assists is important to me. I expect myself to be scoring and assisting more, but I will always try to do my bit for the team when called upon.

“When the team has been winning, you have to bide your time. When you get the chance to come on, you want to make an impact.

“I have a few close calls, such as shots off the post or one off the line like Saturday. You just have to look to the next game and keep trying to impress.

“I am focused on trying to get more goals and assists in these final games, which will be massive.

“You want to play every game. Since my last injury, I have just been coming off the bench.

“I am looking for as many minutes as we can and hopefully I will get the chance to start as well as in these big games coming up.”

Treat Accies as ‘must-win’ match

Walsh was a whisker away from scoring on Saturday when he replaced Aaron Doran and had a shot cleared off the goal-line by Ton’s Iain Wilson.

Roddy MacGregor scored the only goal at Cappielow, which secured third spot for Inverness and home advantage in the second leg next week.

The wide man insists the team who face Accies on Friday must go in with the same must-win attitude against their mid-table visitors.

He said: “It was important to get third place confirmed. It was good to get over the line with the win at Morton on Saturday, which is a tough place to go.

“Everyone is in high spirits and looking forward to these games. You have got to enjoy the pressure as well and meet it head-on.

“We’re taking Friday as if that is also a deciding game for us. We want to treat every game the same and prepare for it in that manner.”

Warning ahead of play-offs

Next week’s play-off winners will then take on impressive Championship runners-up Arbroath over two legs on May 10 and 13 before taking on the Premiership’s second bottom team in a two-leg showdown.

ICT have at least matched all their rivals around them, but Walsh sounded a note of caution ahead of this crunch spell.

He added: “You have to be confident. We know we are capable against any side in the league, but at the same time, you have to show every team massive respect.

“We seen that last week when we lost at Queen of the South, who have now been relegated. That’s a reminder that no matter who you are playing, they are capable.

“Any team in the top four are in those positions for a reason. Yes, these will be tough games, but we are also confident. We have to embrace the pressure and meet it head-on. We all know where we want to take the club.”

Special goals in awards running

The end of season awards take place straight after the Accies game this week, with the goal of the season a hotly-contested category.

Those in the running are: Aaron Doran v Peterhead on July 13, Roddy MacGregor v Raith Rovers on August 7, Aaron Doran v Partick Thistle on September 11, Sean Welsh v Kilmarnock on December 3, Reece McAlear v Morton on December 11, Logan Chalmers v Raith Rovers on March 19, Reece McAlear v Dunfermline on March 26, and Logan Chalmers v Ayr United on April 9.

⚽ Voting for the 2021/22 ICTFC Goal of the Season is open now! We've scored some beauties this season! The winners of the 2021/22 Player of the Season Awards will be announced following Friday night's game v Hamilton Accies Cast your votes here 👉 https://t.co/Ddd0zE6vAz pic.twitter.com/5uMiQ25KFk — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) April 26, 2022

Walsh is sure the winning player will have earned it – no matter who it is.

He said: “The boys who get the awards will deserve it. There have been a lot of good performances this season.

“There are a few belters for the best goal – they have been a very good standard. A few of the boys will fancy that one. There have been a few winners, which makes it a wee bit more special.”

To vote for your favourite, and to watch the goals, log on to www.ictfc.com