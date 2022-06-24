Anything is possible in Championship, says ex-Caley Thistle double title-winner David Proctor

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Caley Thistle star David Proctor thinks several sides in the Championship will present a title challenge to Inverness next season – even some surprise hopefuls.

However, the Cumbernauld Colts manager believes his old club have every reason to believe they will be the champions come the last kick of the ball.

Inverness knocked out Partick Thistle and Arbroath in the season-ending promotion play-offs last season, before losing out to St Johnstone in the final in Perth last month.

Proctor, who won the second-tier title with ICT in 2004 and 2010, keeps tabs on events at the Caledonian Stadium and the division he has been champion of twice.

Part-time Arbroath were just two points behind last year’s winners Kilmarnock after going the distance during the regular league matches.

This season, Dundee have traded places with Killie, dropping down from the Premiership, while League 1 champions Cove Rangers and play-off victors Queen’s Park come up in place of relegated Queen of the South and Dunfermline Athletic.

Proctor tips an exciting campaign from the start and feels Billy Dodds’ men must kick off believing they can return to the top-flight for the first time since 2017.

He said: “It’s another year in the Championship for Inverness and they will certainly be amongst the favourites.

“It is really important that they have kept Sean Welsh, which, as the captain, maintains the continuity.

“There are always one or two surprise packages in the Championship. There could well be movement from Queen’s Park or Cove Rangers.

“I think there will be lots of challenges ahead over the next year for Caley Thistle, but will start as one of the favourites. If they get off to a good start, you never know.

New sides present fresh challenges

“Every club has got a bit of a back story and they will all fancy their chances.

“There are big, historical clubs. You look at Morton and Dougie Imrie, for example. If they are doing well, they will carry a big support.

“While Cove Rangers have done it the right way in recent times by coming from the Highland League and winning promotions with a really good infrastructure.

“Queen’s Park have invested in the facilities and have an excellent infrastructure and going full-time, so it really is getting more and more exciting throughout the leagues from the Championship down to Leagues 1 and 2.

“The lower leagues are getting stronger and stronger and it’s a really competitive Championship once again.

“Inverness will be desperate to regain their place in Scottish football’s top table.

Side should fire fully for cup starting

Caley Thistle’s competitive season starts in the Premier Sports Cup on July 9 when they travel to League 2 champions Kelty Hearts.

They then face group section matches against Livingston (away on July 12), Albion Rovers (home on July 19) and Cove Rangers (home on July 23).

ICT have failed to progress from the League Cup sections and into the knockouts since 2016/17, when they lost to Alloa Athletic in the last-16.

Proctor reckons getting off to a winning start will be the name of the game for ICT head coach Billy Dodds.

He said: “The League Cup can work either way. Some managers view it as an extension of their pre-season, while others will try and peak on the first day of the Premier Sports Cup.

“It’s a funny tournament in that you will get some strange results, but for me, I would be keen to go into every game as prepared as possible to try and win it.

“It would build a bit of momentum, but it also gives some players time to get minutes under their belts and allows the players time to buy into the way Inverness want to play this season.

“If, at the end of the season, Inverness have been promoted to the Premiership, it won’t really matter what the club have done in the group stages of the Premier Sports Cup – although it is nice to get a cup run as well.”

Transfer dealings have changed

Inverness have made two signings so far this summer.

Proctor explained management has become more of a waiting game at times when in the market for players and, with agents throughout the sport, players don’t feel the need to make a move as quickly as they did before.

He added: “Players seem to keep their options open more these days.

“When I got released from Hibs, aged 19, (Inverness assistant manager) Donald Park was on the phone and two days later I had signed for Caley Thistle.

“I was just so eager to find a club and get settled. Nowadays, players keep their options open for longer and there are more agents in the game.

“It is harder for a manager to get deals over the line, but you just want to get those players in who are committed to your club and you have that sense they can really bring something to your team.

“It is a long process, but once you get the squad settled, you can get to work on the training field and that’s what it’s all about.”