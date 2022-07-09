Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds delighted to start Premier Sport Cup with gutsy win at capable Kelty Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds delighted to start Premier Sport Cup with gutsy win at capable Kelty Hearts

By Paul Chalk
July 9, 2022, 9:05 pm Updated: July 9, 2022, 9:12 pm
Striker George Oakley nets the winner for ICT at Kelty Hearts on Saturday. Picture - Steven Brown
Striker George Oakley nets the winner for ICT at Kelty Hearts on Saturday. Picture - Steven Brown

Billy Dodds expressed his satisfaction after seeing his Caley Jags side begin their Premier Sports Cup campaign with a late 1-0 victory at League 1 Kelty Hearts.

The Championship team, who reached the Premiership play-off final in May, are looking to reach the knockouts of this League Cup competition for the first time in six years.

A trip to League 2 winners Kelty, whose last loss was in February, was never going to be an easy task in their Group G opener.

The Highlanders had the slightly better chances, although their goalkeeper Mark Ridgers was far from a spectator either.

With a penalty shoot-out just moments away, George Oakley, who rejoined the club last week, stepped off the bench to bury the winner.

Fifers were tough opponents – Dodds

ICT head coach Dodds praised his battling hosts for giving his men the test he expected, but was happy to be heading north with the ideal outcome.

He said: “The main thing we wanted was three points. I’d have loved to have won 3-0 or 4-0, but you have to give credit to Kelty.

Caley Thistle striker Austin Samuels, right, is watched closely by Kelty Hearts defender Reis Peggie. Picture – Steven Brown

“They are a hard-working team and you can see why they won their division last season. They have got some dangerous players. Kelty get their heads on everything and sit deep.

“But I felt we had a lot of good aspects today and I was really pleased with our performance.

“I said to the players at half-time I was a wee bit frustrated because, while we were doing things pretty well, we could do better. I wanted a wee bit more and we sorted it out in the second half.

“They had two main chances, which was mainly down to our own undoing, but as the game went on we got rock solid defensively.

“We built from the back, looked dangerous, Billy Mckay had a couple of chances and some of the players I brought to the club excited me, as well as those already here.

“We had to show patience, but I felt we deserved the win. It was a valuable three points.”

Ram debut cut short by thigh injury

Dodds also confirmed debut defender Max Ram, a summer capture from Wycombe Wanderers, will be assessed after being forced off after 15 minutes with a thigh pull.

He added: “Max felt a tight thigh in the warm-up, but we felt we would try it.

“I don’t think it’s a tear. The physio will look at it and we will see if the big man needs to go for a scan, or does it just need a few days to ease off?

“But, how good was Zach Delaney when he came on for him? We have Danny Devine and Wallace Duffy missing at the moment, so there is competition for places. No one can complain if someone comes into the team and does well.”

Defender Max Ram last just 15 minutes of his competitive Inverness debut before being taken off with an injury.

Inverness hit the road again on Tuesday when their cup adventure takes them to Premiership hosts Livingston, who edged past League 2 opponents Albion Rovers 3-2 after leading 3-0.

Kelty have no midweek game and will face Albion Rovers at home next Saturday.

