George Oakley makes instant impact on return as Caley Thistle edge late Premier Sports Cup win at Kelty Hearts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle’s Premier Sports Cup charge began with a late 1-0 win away to League 2 champions Kelty Hearts.

Striker George Oakley, who returned to the club for a second spell this week, was the hero with a last-gasp clincher as a penalty shoot-out loomed large.

Billy Dodds’ Championship visitors were up against the Fifers for the first time, with the Maroon Machine having stormed into League 1 in April after winning promotion from the Lowland League in 2021.

ICT have failed to qualify for the knockouts of this League Cup competition since the first year the format changed in 2016.

This was the first competitive fixture for new Kelty manager John Potter, who replaced Kevin Thomson over the summer.

The hosts went into this tie with a powerful winning mentality, albeit two tiers below ICT last term.

Their last defeat came in February 19 against Forfar Athletic, making it an unbeaten stretch of 13 matches.

Inverness, who were pipped in the Premiership play-off final by St Johnstone in May, kicked off with a much-changed line-up from that evening in Perth.

Experienced defender Kirk Broadfoot has since left the club and joined Open Goal Broomhill in the Lowland League. ICT

Loanees Logan Chalmers and Joe Hardy have returned to Dundee United Accrington Stanley, with ex-Norwich City loan star Reece McAlear moving on to Tranmere Rovers.

That meant competitive debuts for defender Max Ram and forward Steven Boyd.

Winger Daniel Mackay, on loan from Hibs for the season, began on the bench, with summer signings Oakley, Nathan Shaw, and Zak Delaney also substitutes.

Our Starting XI to face Kelty Hearts this afternoon! COME ON ICTFC 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/aDJocCUZsW — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) July 9, 2022

Kelty’s final League 2 game was a 2-1 victory at Annan Athletic on April 30.

They handed a debut to former Dunfermline defender Lewis Martin, who signed last week, with Reis Peggie, Thomas O’Ware, Michael Tidser and Robbie McNab all coming into the side from that outing.

The fans were in fine fettle as the game began, with the sunshine fitting for the start of the competitive season.

Striker Austin Samuels, who has been impressive in pre-season, was lively from the off and lined up Aaron Doran, who won a corner.

Then midfielder Roddy MacGregor was in the thick of the action as he teed up Billy Mckay, whose effort was superbly saved by Darren Jamieson.

It was a decent opening period for the visitors, who matched their hosts with an attacking 4-3-3 set-up.

Ram, who joined ICT from Wycombe, was forced off the field on 15 minutes with a knock and was replaced by Delaney.

Kelty were almost ahead in the next move when Alfredo Agyeman burst through on goal, but his low drive was cleared off the line by Delaney.

The next chance also fell to the Fifers as Martin got on the end of a Thomas O’Ware free-kick into the box, but this time Mark Ridgers was equal to it.

MacGregor hit the final shot of the first half when Delaney stroked a free-kick his way, but it finished just wide of the right post.

Ridgers had to be alert again early in the second half when he dived to divert a Thomas Reilly effort away from goal as Kelty began on the front foot.

The Inverness keeper then tipped a Reilly effort over the crossbar to ensure it remained level.

The Highlanders reminded their opponents of their capabilities too though as Doran’s long-range drive was touched over the top by Jamieson.

The home keeper then plucked a Scott Allardice header out of the air when he met a Doran corner.

That was the last involvement for Doran as Daniel Mackay replaced him on 63 minutes.

Billy Mckay, who hit a hat-trick in a 6-3 bounce game win over St Johnstone in midweek, almost opened the scoring when he glanced his header off the post when he connected with a Cammy Harper cross from the left on 71 minutes.

Inverness were enjoying good spell and Daniel Mackay swerved a shot over the top as they pushed for the breakthrough.

The tie was ticking towards a penalty shoot-out, but Billy Mckay was closest to preventing that with a shot cleared off the line from a Harper corner.

However, with two minutes left, Oakey was put through by Billy Mckay and he steered a low shot past Jamieson for a dramatic winner.

In the other Group C tie this afternoon, League 2 side Albion Rovers lost 3-2 against Premiership visitors Livingston.

Inverness visit Livi on Tuesday, while Kelty’s next match is against Albion at New Central Park next weekend.

KELTY HEARTS (4-3-3) – Jamieson 6, Peggie 6, O’Ware 6, Martin 6, Forster 6, Reilly 7, Barjonas 7, Higginbotham 6, Tidser 6 (Owens 80), McNab 6, Agyeman 6 (Strang 75). Subs not used – Campbell (GK), Hill, Brown, Cameron, Campbell.

CALEY THISTLE (4–3-3) – Ridgers 7, Harper 6, Deas 6, Carson 6, Mckay 7, Doran 6 (Daniel Mackay 63), MacGregor 6, Ram 3 (Delaney 15), Allardice 6, Samuels 6 (Shaw 79), Boyd 6 (Oakley 79). Subs not used – Cammy Mackay (GK), Hyde.

Referee – Barry Cook.

Attendance –601.

Man of the match –Billy Mckay.