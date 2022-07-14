Caley Thistle coach Barry Wilson not expecting any more summer moves

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Barry Wilson hinted Caley Thistle most likely have their squad in place now for the new season – unless there’s a swift turn of events.

The Inverness first-team coach has been impressed with the six signings made by Billy Dodds, with the Highlanders getting off to the ideal start in the Premier Sports Cup.

A 1-0 win at Kelty Hearts was followed by a terrific 2-1 victory at Premiership opponents Livingston last week to offer ICT a great chance of reaching the second round of the competition for the first time in six seasons.

Winger Daniel MacKay, who left Inverness for Hibs last summer, has returned to the Championship club on a season-long loan.

Forward George Oakley, who played for the Caley Jags between 2017 and 2019, has also come back, signing a two-year deal.

Defenders Zak Delaney and Max Ram, along with wide men Steven Boyd and Nathan Shaw have also added to the pool.

With Inverness missing out on promotion by losing to St Johnstone in the play-off final in May, the club are eager to avoid the long route and automatically rejoin the Premiership as champions.

ICT signings have bags of potential

The transfer window closes on September 1, so plans might change, but right now Wilson doesn’t see any more imminent activity, if at all, to follow the six arrivals.

He said: “Looking at our numbers, we’re at 21 or 22 (players).

“I would imagine, barring anything drastic happening, that would be us. You’ve got to remember we have Tom Walsh and Shane Sutherland to come back from injury as well.

“I’d imagine our work might well be done in the transfer window.

⚽ Our Goals from last night's 2-1 win against Livingston! 📺 Thanks to @LiviFCOfficial for the footage. Highlights can be found on their YouTube Channel 👉 https://t.co/9UMtFeL2wg pic.twitter.com/ZLJB1WmhPG — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) July 13, 2022

“The work that’s been done to get players in early has been good. We’ve recruited quickly.

“It is generally good ages as well, 21 or 22, although George is obviously a little bit older.

“We needed George’s kind of strength as target man and we also added pace and goals as well from the likes of Dan, hopefully.

“We’re excited, but we’ve still got a wee bit to go before the league season begins (on July 30) and we have that time to try and get everybody fit.”

Current group welcomes newcomers

Dodds, meanwhile, reckons his summer signings are finding their feet on and off the pitch.

He said: “The new players are settling in really well. Most of the other lads in the dressing room make it easy for them.

“Any player I have spoken to always says what a good dressing room we’ve got. I alluded to that last season, even when we were on a bad run.

“That sort of dressing room helped us get through that, whether at the start of the season or at the end.

“The other players make it easy for the new boys and they have settled in well. They are good boys.

“I always try and get the right ones for the dressing room and I think I’ve got that.”

Victory against League 2 visitors Albion Rovers on Tuesday night would push the Caley Jags on to nine points, which should put them on the brink of qualifying from their League Cup group.

The group winners and the best runners-up advance, with ICT hosting Championship newcomers Cove Rangers in the last group game next Saturday.