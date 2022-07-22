Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds plots cup win over best friend Jim McIntyre’s Cove Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds plots cup win over best friend Jim McIntyre’s Cove Rangers

By Paul Chalk
July 22, 2022, 10:30 pm Updated: July 23, 2022, 7:17 am
ICT head coach Billy Dodds, left, with Jim McIntyre celebrate in their Ross County days,
ICT head coach Billy Dodds, left, with Jim McIntyre celebrate in their Ross County days,

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds is thrilled to see best friend Jim McIntyre back in Scottish football.

However, he’s determined to get one over his pal to reach the last 16 of the Premier Sports Cup.

Inverness host McIntyre’s Cove Rangers in the final Group F fixture on Saturday, knowing victory will take his team into the last 16 of the League Cup for the first time in six years.

Cove Rangers have already bowed out, with their 3-2 loss against Kelty Hearts on Tuesday, allied by other results 24 hours later, putting qualification beyond them.

ICT took care of Albion Rovers with a sweeping 4-0 scoreline on Tuesday, following on from 1-0 and 2-1 wins over League 2 champions Kelty Hearts and Premiership Livingston respectively.

McIntyre, who alongside Dodds, led Ross County to Scottish League Cup glory in 2016, is back in the game with Cove, replacing Paul Hartley this summer after he moved on to boss Hartlepool. 

It ended a three-year spell out of football since he parted company with Dundee and Dodds will go from being his long-time assistant to being his dug-out rival on Saturday at the Caledonian Stadium.

Inverness need only one point to win Group F, but victory would put the seal on a seeding, meaning they avoid European entrants Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Dundee United and Motherwell.

Call to Dodds led McIntyre to Cove…

Dodds revealed he and McIntyre were golfing in Spain during pre-season when he took the call which eventually led to the ex-Staggies boss landing the Cove job.

He said: “I talk to Jim most days. He is buzzing to be back and he’s delighted.

Inverness head coach Billy Dodds.

“The Cove job came out of the blue unexpectedly. I was sitting with him on holiday when he was contacted.

“We’re close and I am delighted he’s back in – he deserves it. I am sure he will do well.

“We were in Murcia and I was contacted for his number, and I said ‘he’s right beside me’.

“Before the pandemic, I think it was 12 years on the trot, we went out there.

“That just shows you how close we are. It’s been years – we played together at Dundee United.

“He’s one of my best pals in the game, but everybody knows that.

“We’ll take that professionalism on to the field. I speak to him most days, but in the run up to this game I won’t be speaking to him.”

Promotion would top County glory

Even though winning a national trophy alongside McIntyre remains his coaching high, Dodds insists he aims to go better than that by taking Caley Thistle back to the Premiership this season, having reached the play-off final in May.

He said: “I’m my own man now. I worked under Jim and gave him everything, and he knows that.

“It was a brilliant success, we were all in it together, there were no individuals.

Inverness CT head coach Billy Dodds.

“We worked hard and got our rewards, and it was brilliant, of course it was.

“If we win the title and get Inverness back into the Premiership, though, that will be my biggest achievement in coaching.

“I’ve had a few – I’ve been in play-offs, we got to the Scottish Cup final with Queen of the South under Gordon Chisholm, and we just missed out last year.

“I’ve had my fair share of success as a coach, but I want to go one better than we did last year and get this club into the Premiership.”

Cove Rangers will be organised

And Dodds concedes there’s very little they will produce as managers this weekend that will throw the other as they hunt down three points.

He added: “Knowing Jim and the way he works, they will be organised and hard to beat and they have dangerous players.

“We have to be wary, not just in the league game coming up, but especially in this cup tie as we must take something.

“There might be one or two things either of us might throw in but in general we both know how one another operates.

“It is down to who performs best on the day. It is up to the players. Jim will have given his players organisation and that’s what I give my boys here.

“I hope I have the better players on the day to go on and win the game.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]