Ross Tokely tells Caley Thistle to knock back any offer for Robbie Deas – as Premiership promotion is worth more

Ross Tokely is urging Caley Thistle to knock back any fresh advances for defender Robbie Deas should there be a late transfer window raid to lure him away from the Highlands.

Inverness legend Tokely, who played almost 600 times for the club, is a big fan of Deas, who impressed at left-back last term and is now playing in his preferred centre-half berth.

He sees the player as vital in terms of their push to win the 2022/23 Championship title.

Deas was subject of a rejected bid by Premiership St Johnstone earlier this year, with a reported offer of around £150,000 kicked out by the ICT board.

Boss Billy Dodds confirmed last week there had been no fresh concrete offers for Deas, or any other Caley Jags player recently, and hopes to reach September 1 with the squad as it is.

Tokely, who helped the Highlanders rise all the way to the Premiership during a 16-year career at the Caledonian Stadium, reckons the board must bat away any advances for the player should it happen.

He said: “Robbie did well in a position which was not natural to him last season.

“With Kirk Broadfoot leaving, he needs to lead from the back. I noticed in the first game against Cove Rangers this season, he was talking and marshalling the defence.

“Robbie and Danny Devine will be big. Danny learned from Kirk, and Robbie coming into central defence is a nice balance.

“St Johnstone’s offer for him in the earlier transfer window was too low – he’s worth a lot more.

“If he’s out of contract at the end of the season, I’d keep him for the whole year and let him go for free, because promotion is worth a lot more to the club.

“Why sell him for £140,000-150,000 when promotion to the Premiership could be worth a lot more?

“We can then pick up another player next year if Robbie did leave at the end of the season. But keeping hold of Robbie is important.

“He is vital for the title push. Robbie is at a great age with a big career ahead of him and I can see him move up the leagues in Scotland or England in the years to come.

“Having a settled back four will be important this season for Caley Thistle.”

New boy Boyd impresses club legend

Tokely likes the speed of the Inverness team in these opening few weeks, as they remain unbeaten in league and cups.

He said: “Inverness look like a quicker side this season. They have good movement down the wings, with Daniel Mackay looking like the biggest threat out wide.

“If they can get him going a bit more, he will find his feet again.”

One forward-thinking player Tokely rates so far since his summer arrival is wide man Steven Boyd.

The ex-Peterhead and Alloa Athletic player made just two starts in all competitions and former full-back Tokely believes Boyd can make an impact this term.

He added: “I liked the early signs from Steven Boyd in that first game against Queen’s Park. He’s got something different about him. He glides past players.

“I think he’s a confidence player and, if he can score a goal or two, it’ll help him. I was disappointed when he came off against Queen’s Park because I thought he could open the back door.

“Billy will want a settled side, but with the knowledge that boys coming in will keep others on their toes.

“They again have the makings of a side capable of being in the mix at the top. It’s all about who can go on a run, pick up as many points as they can and not lose games.

“It’s going to be another tight league this season.”

Caley Thistle will go top of the Championship table on Friday night should they win at Partick Thistle, which follows on from last weekend’s rousing 4-1 home win against Cove Rangers.