Billy Dodds hoping Caley Thistle can avoid any late transfer exits in window

Billy Dodds is determined to reach the end of the transfer window with his Caley Thistle squad intact as they bid for Championship glory.

The Inverness head coach has recruited smartly this summer, with defenders Zak Delaney and Max Ram joined by wingers Steven Boyd and Nathan Shaw, while striker George Oakley has returned to the club.

The Highlanders also brought their former winger Daniel Mackay back north, on a season-long loan from Hibernian.

There are still a few weeks left in the transfer window and Dodds would love it to be September 1 today, so he would have everyone still in place.

Although he’s not looking to add any more new faces, he’s aware clubs might show an interest in his team, who reached the Premiership play-off final and finished third in the league last term.

Dodds said: “I’m happy with the squad I’ve got.

“Everything fell into place, the targets I went for came off.

“The one thing I don’t want now – after getting them all together and used to the way we work – is to get interest in someone and have to try and replace them late on.

“I don’t think that will happen and I want to keep our best players because we want to try and get out of this league.

“That’s the main aim at this club.”

Dodds boosted by return of Deas

Defender Robbie Deas has served a two-match suspension and returns to the fold for Saturday’s home league clash with Cove Rangers.

In January, ICT knocked back a reported bid of around £150,000 for the 22-year-old former Celtic youth player, who is a vital cog in the wheel at Inverness.

Dodds revealed how the ban came as news to the player, who is added to his options for the Cove encounter.

He said: “You can see with the interest there has been in Robbie just how good a player he is.

“He is a really important player for us. It’s brilliant to see him back.

“Robbie didn’t know he was suspended for the first couple of league games – we had to tell him at the start of the season and he was shocked and scunnered.

“He loves his football and is great around the place. It’s great to have him back in the squad.”

No fresh bids for Caley Jags players

Dodds explained Deas is one figure from his group who clubs will often ask about, but insists the natural centre-half, who filled in at left-back last term, is taking his improvement in his stride.

He added: “Teams are always enquiring, but there’s nothing concrete.

“Robbie has been one of the ones they’ve been asking about.

“That’s what you want, because, if they’re playing well and other clubs are looking at them, in general you’re doing well as a team.

“That’s the way it was for Robbie, but he’s a clued-up guy, he knows what he wants and what direction he’s going in.

“He’s progressing here and he’s got the bit between his teeth.”

Ram remains sidelined by injury

Defender Ram, who was signed from Wycombe Wanderers in June, was injured just minutes into his competitive debut in the 1-0 Premier Sports Cup tie at Kelty Hearts.

Dodds confirmed the centre-half won’t be making a hasty return after his injury proved to be worse than first thought.

He said: “It was in the Kelty game he had a wee pain in his thigh, and we thought it might be a small tear.

“It’s taken longer than we thought, so it will be another few weeks for him.

“He’s progressing. It’s not another really long-term one, but it’s been worse than what we thought.

“We got him scanned and we could see it was to do with the tendon, so that takes a wee bit longer than a tear.”

Fellow defender Wallace Duffy suffered a knock in Saturday’s goalless draw at Arbroath and was replaced at the break by Delaney.

The 23-year-old, who also emerged from Celtic, will be checked ahead of the Cove game, but is a doubt, while there are a few other knocks and niggles within the squad.

Arbroath wind is dilemma for Dodds

Dodds, meanwhile, admits there may come a time when severe wind at Arbroath could lead to calls for a postponement.

Last week’s game was a poor spectacle, spoiled by the conditions. The ICT manager felt even a downpour would have helped the play become more of a worthwhile watch.

He added: “It wasn’t a strong enough wind to ask for a postponement. I think there would be times if the wind was a couple of notches higher then we’d maybe have to start looking at it.

“The game wasn’t good to watch. I’m glad that fixture is out the way.

“If it was raining, I’d actually have been pretty happy, even with the wind, because the surface would have been slick.”