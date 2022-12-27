History on Caley Thistle’s side as they seek to reel in Championship rivals, says ex-midfield star Russell Duncan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle double title-winner Russell Duncan says history shows there is plenty of time for ICT to make their Championship rivals feel the heat.

Going into the new year, Inverness are long shots to win the league, which was their goal from day one after missing out on promotion last year by losing the play-off final against St Johnstone.

This play-off pain saw Inverness target automatic promotion this season by finishing top of the pack.

But Friday’s 5-1 defeat at Partick Thistle means Billy Dodds’ injury-ravaged squad now trail new front-runners Dundee by 11 points after 18 fixtures and are seven points outside the top four.

They are also just two points above eighth-placed Cove Rangers, who they host on Monday.

Ex-midfielder Duncan helped the Highlanders land their first second-tier title in 2003/04 to reach the then-Scottish Premier League, and repeated the feat in 2009/10 to take the Caley Jags into the top-flight once more.

The club have been aiming to get back up to Scottish football’s top table since their last relegation in 2017 and have come close, no more so than last term.

Big comebacks have happened before

Duncan, 42, appreciates Caley Thistle have lots of work to do to become title contenders, but pointed to two occasions when big gaps have been bridged.

He said: “Last season, Inverness went 11 games without a win, but they turned it around once they beat Arbroath 3-0.

“I know they want to finish first, but given their circumstances with injuries, I’m sure the play-offs would be a good achievement.

“That said, they have got lots of time on their side. Anything can happen in football.

“When you look back at 2003/04, I think we were 10 points behind with 10 games to go and we went on to win it on the last day of the season.

“Then in 2009/10, we were 15 points behind Dundee at one stage and, after salvaging a 1-1 draw against Dundee on Boxing Day, we went on a run and never lost again that season.

“It is a big ask, but if they can just get one win under their belts then they can kick on from there.”

Tunnel vision can work for Inverness

Aberdeen-born Duncan, who played 352 times for Inverness over 11 years and is fourth in Caley Jags all-time list, urges his old club to focus on their own job and that, in turn, can make rivals look over their shoulders.

He said: “All the injuries – up to 10 at one time – have really snookered them this season, which has been unfortunate, but there’s still time to make up ground.

“As ever, it’s a wide-open Championship. If they can start beating these teams above them, too, it will make a real difference.

“They can now only take care of their side of things, which is to ensure they win their games. Everything else is outside their hands, but they can put pressure on those above.

“All you can do is get as many points as you can and other teams will drop points. Hopefully, come the end of the season, it will be enough of make the play-offs at least.”

No ‘stand-out’ Championship side

For ICT to land the Championship for a third time would be a great success, according to Duncan – although he doesn’t see one club running clear with the crown.

He added: “Hibs, Dundee United, Hearts and Rangers have all played in the Championship and found how hard it is to get out of.

“So for a smaller club like Inverness to win the league again would be some achievement.

“In my eyes, there is not really a stand-out team this season, so if Caley Thistle can start off the new year with a win, they can hopefully start to make an impact again, like they did earlier in the season when they won five straight games.”