Caley Thistle’s Zak Delaney says Partick Thistle rout was turning point for players

Zak Delaney revealed Caley Thistle players held in-house talks following their battering by Partick Thistle – and haven’t looked back since.

The defender is now injury-free after a spell on the sidelines and has played his part in back-to-back wins – 6-1 against Cove Rangers and 4-1 at Arbroath – as ICT moved up to sixth in the Championship.

Ahead of Saturday’s home showdown with league leaders Queen’s Park, the 21-year-old explained the 5-1 Firhill loss two nights before Christmas prompted crunch talks amongst the squad.

Team focused on swift improvements

It was a bleak picture, with ICT going eight league matches without a win and the Irishman said sticking together as a group really mattered.

He said: “After the Partick Thistle defeat in December, we spoke amongst ourselves and agreed that level was nowhere near good enough.

“Everyone had a look at themselves and went back to basics. Everyone has just stuck together and it comes down to the 11 on the pitch and the boys on the bench. That’s where our focus was and it has worked in the last two games.

“It was so important to get those two wins. If we were coming into this game having not won the last two games then you would be worried, but winning against Cove and Arbroath gives us confidence.

“Everyone is feeling good and we’ve a few boys coming back, so it all adds up and puts us in a good place.”

Caley Jags keeping opponents at bay

Queen’s Park made nine changes in their 1-0 SPFL Trust Trophy defeat against holders Raith Rovers in midweek, so should be back to full order for their trip north.

Prior to that cup exit, Owen Coyle’s in-form Glasgow side won eight games on the spin and their mood will still be high.

However, Delaney points to the fact Inverness have won their last two matches and are playing with a swagger too.

He added: “As well as the goals we’ve scored, we’re confident because of the way we’ve played.

“We’ve only conceded two, which were bad goals to give away, but it’s not like we’ve been torn apart.

“If we can go into Saturday with the same mindset and try to replicate it, we will do alright.”

Bolstered squad feeling the benefits

The loan capture of midfielder Jay Henderson from Premiership club St Mirren, allied with young players returning from loans such as Robbie Thompson and Lewis Nicolson, have injected fresh energy into the injury-hit side.

Ex-West Brom youth Delaney, who moved north from Bath City in the summer, says the bolstered pool has helped improve the team.

He said: “Jay has been really good in those last two games. He gives us something different and we haven’t had that.

“Getting balls in the box really helps Billy (Mckay).

“It’s good to have the young boys too, such as Lewis (Nicolson), who came on and scored on Saturday. It was good for him. It’s good to see the younger players come on and get the experience.”