Josh Meekings dubs Billy Mckay best forward in Championship amid free-scoring spree

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
February 15, 2023, 6:00 am
Billy Mckay has netted 14 goals this season for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS Group
Billy Mckay has netted 14 goals this season for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS Group

Josh Meekings believes Billy Mckay is the best forward in the Championship, and the former ICT defender is backing his ex-team-mate to keep firing Caley Thistle towards promotion.

Inverness return to second-tier action this Saturday with a home game improving basement side Hamilton, before a rescheduled trip on Tuesday to face Accies in a rescheduled game postponed by frost in December.

Ex-Northern Ireland international Mckay, 34, who was January’s Championship player of the month, has 14 goals overall this season and his tally of 95 ICT goals leaves him six away from breaking the club record of 101 set by legendary finisher Dennis Wyness.

A double in the 3-0 Scottish Cup victory at Premiership Livingston at the weekend means Mckay has scored eight times in his last seven games and he is in lethal form at the perfect time for Caley Thistle.

His two goals at Livi secured a last-eight home tie with top-table Kilmarnock on the weekend of March 11.

In league terms, Mckay’s 11 goals places him four behind front-runner Dipo Akinyemi, of Ayr United, who shares that number with Simon Murray, who recently switched from leaders Queen’s Park to top-flight Ross County.

Scottish Cup winner Meekings says Mckay’s all-round game makes him a stand-out player.

Former Caley Thistle star Josh Meekings is a huge fan of 14-goal hitman Billy Mckay.

He said: “Billy has the experience, which is going to be so important in these last few months.

“Players like Billy and Aaron Doran have been there before and, in my opinion, there’s probably not a better goalscorer in the Championship than Billy Mckay.

“It’s all about getting him the service he needs.

“If you give Billy a chance, he’ll score. He’s done it for years – it’s a case of getting Billy in the right place at the right time.

More to ‘tenacious’ Mckay than just goalscoring

“He always works tirelessly for the team. He chases what seems like lost causes, so it’s not just his goalscoring ability, which is impressive, he has a tremendous work ethic.

“Younger lads cannot take anything away from Billy when it comes to that side of the game either.

“He’s always had that winning mentality. He hates losing. He’s tenacious. He’s a little guy, but he puts himself about and makes a real impact in games, no matter the size of the opposition.

“Strikers will ultimately be judged on goals, but Billy shows it’s not all about putting the ball in the back of the net.

“It’s great to see him still scoring goals for the team.

“It’s so important he remains on that run. He can be so influential between now and the end of the season if he can keep fit, stay in the team and keep scoring goals.”

Winning run can turn heat on rivals

ICT are on a five-match unbeaten league run, with wins over Cove Rangers and Arbroath followed by draws against Queen’s Park, Raith Rovers and Morton.

It leaves Inverness seventh in the table, just only two points adrift of fourth-placed Morton.

Meekings insists the Caley Jags must now secure wins to move into promotion contention.

He said: “The run-in towards the end of the season is always difficult.

“Every point is important, but they are still right in there. The top three teams, Queen’s Park, Dundee and Ayr United, have been picking up points, which makes it even harder, but they are just outside the top four.

“All Inverness can do is worry about themselves. They can make it an interesting ending now by picking up as many points as they can when they come back to the league games against Hamilton after the Scottish Cup tie.

“They really need to be picking up three points now when they play these teams around them to try and, firstly, consolidate fourth position.

“There will be a real focus on trying to get back to keeping clean sheets and be difficult to beat, while also continuing to create chances and score goals. The boys have been scoring in most games.”

 

