Danny Devine eager for Caley Thistle to gain quick revenge on Hamilton Accies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Danny Devine eager for Caley Thistle to gain quick revenge on Hamilton Accies

By Andy Skinner
February 21, 2023, 6:00 am
Caley Jags centre-half Danny Devine.
Caley Jags centre-half Danny Devine.

Caley Thistle defender Danny Devine is determined to make the most of the quick opportunity to gain revenge on Hamilton Accies tonight.

Inverness fell to a 3-0 home defeat against the Lanarkshire outfit on Saturday, and make the trip to New Douglas Park this evening in a rearranged fixture.

Caley Jags have not fared well against John Rankin’s side this season, having lost all three meetings without finding the net.

Having progressed to the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup with an excellent 3-0 win over Livingston the previous week, Devine is eager to get back on track against tonight’s bottom-of-the-table opponents.

Danny Devine in action against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS

Devine said: “We finished the previous week on such a high and coming home we fancied ourselves to get three points.

“It didn’t work out that way and we were bitterly disappointed. We let ourselves down, but we get another crack at them, we could have waited five or six weeks but we get the chance to put it right and that is the main thing.

“Coming off the previous game we were confident and it was some of the best football we have played. Towards the end of the half, we fell under the trap a bit.

“They came with a game plan to be tight and hard to break down. We were slow on the ball because we got too comfortable.

“The mistake came and they took advantage and that is the game plan they had. But that is up to us to be better. We need to be ruthless in front of goal and at the back.”

Inverness eager to bounce back from first league loss of year

Saturday was Caley Thistle’s first league defeat of 2023, with the seventh-placed Highlanders now five points adrift of the play-off spots.

Irishman Devine, who is in his second spell at the club, is eager to spark a run of momentum in the coming weeks.

ICT boss Billy Dodds with his head in his hands after the 3-0 defeat. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS

He added: “Every game has been like that the last couple of weeks, but even more so now.

“Especially after the disappointment of Saturday, we have a run of tough fixtures at home. In the past couple of seasons, we have stood up and been counted and we will look to do that in the next couple of weeks.

“If you are consistent you give yourself a good chance of winning this league, it has been the story of our season and it has been up and down, we can’t find the consistency.

“We put on a brilliant performance last week and then it wasn’t good enough, but we need to put it behind us.”

Competition for places starting to emerge once again

Inverness are starting to welcome back a number of their injury absentees, who have been sidelined in recent weeks.

Austin Samuels came off the bench to make his first appearance since September, while Robbie Deas was also among the substitutes after recovering from a broken leg.

Caley Thistle’s Austin Samuels in action against Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS

Devine hopes the added competition can boost his side’s performances.

The 30-year-old said: “It is always a good thing. Competition for places means boys can’t get slack, they need to train properly as there is someone ready to take their spot.

“It’s not a bad thing having those boys back. It will take them a bit to get up to speed, but the sooner the better as it helps us as a squad and it is good to have them back.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds despairs following the defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Billy Dodds accepts Caley Thistle's fight is now to make sure of play-off place
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds despairs following the defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Caley Thistle fan view: Unpredictable Inverness strike again
Caley Thistle's Austin Samuels in action against Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Austin Samuels glad to quash rumours by making Caley Thistle comeback against Hamilton Accies
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. Image: Donald Cameron/SportPix for SWF.
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason wants to keep seeing good things after turnaround…
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds despairs following the defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds 'floored' by second-half display in 3-0 defeat to Hamilton
Hamilton Accies' Lucas De Bolle scores the opener against Inverness. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Caley Thistle 0-3 Hamilton Accies - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Nathan Shaw has pitched in with five ICT goals this season. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Caley Thistle's Nathan Shaw flourishing after getting nod from boss Billy Dodds
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds sounds Hamilton warning ahead of double-header
Caley Jags fans celebrate a Billy Mckay goal from the West Enclosure last season. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Caley Thistle back 'Section 94' fans' bid to get new roof on West Stand…
Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Group
Caley Thistle play careful game with returning stars from sidelines

Most Read

1
Rachel Whyte believes police should have done more to protect her and her family from Allan Thompson. Image: Facebook.
‘I thought I was dead’: Mum who was unaware she was living with a…
2
Highland MSP Kate Forbes’ campaign in meltdown as supporters backtrack over same-sex marriage comments
3
Alan Tait of Scotland celebrates after Scotland beat France in the Five Nations Rugby Championship played at the Stade de France, Paris, France, April 1999.
Neil Drysdale: We’ll always have Paris as one of the treasured rugby cities
4
Lewis Ferguson in action for Bologna against Juventus. Image: Shutterstock.
Italian giants AC Milan and Juventus on the trail of former Aberdeen midfielder Lewis…
5
The A90 is closed between Balmedie and Blackdog following an earlier crash. Image: Google Maps.
Cattle recovered from A90 following two-vehicle crash near Balmedie
6
Gordon Strachan at the unveiling ceremony of a statue to Sir Alex Ferguson at Pittodrie. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Willie Miller: Aberdeen should contact my former team-mate Gordon Strachan about vacant managerial position
7
AN 85_11044_9 1985-12-18 Core Laboratories (C)AJL Neg.No. 85_11044 (frame 9) Used P&J 19.12.1985. Staff and guests of Core Laboratories, Dyce, enjoying themselves at their dinner dance held at the Moat House Hotel, Bucksburn, last night.
Step back in time: Were you at any of these north-east dinner-dances?
8
Inverness Sheriff Court
‘I truly felt my time was up’: Traumatised mental health nurse still suffers flashbacks…
9
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Richard Thomson
Drink-driver downed whole bottle of whisky and was caught driving nearly seven times the…
10
Police Scotland cordoned off Back Wynd and Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Three men charged and streets cordoned off following assault in Aberdeen city centre

More from Press and Journal

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon delivers her keynote speech during the SNP conference at The Event Complex Aberdeen (TECA) in Aberdeen, Scotland. Picture date: Monday October 10, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS SNP. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to join Val McDermid on stage at Aberdeen's Granite Noir
East End's Michael Keller wins this header against Dyce. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Juniors: East End edge out Dyce to reach last eight of McLeman Cup
Cove Rangers defender Shay Logan. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Shay Logan calls on Cove Rangers to score late goals - not concede them
The Business Hopes and Predictions for 2020 20/01/2020 Springfield Homes Managing Director Innes Smith photographed at the Springfield Homes development in Uddingston, near Glasgow on 20th April 2017.
Moray housebuilder Springfield suffers share price slump despite 85% surge in sales
Allan Mackay holds his awards up
'I didn't think': Greenkeeper describes moment he plunged into River Don to rescue man
Port of Nigg from the air.
‘Show me how it will be done’: Highland weaver calls for clarity on Cromarty…
Nigg Bay's Gordon Grimmer had a memorable 2022. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Nigg Bay's Gordon Grimmer aiming to build on memorable 2022
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Pictured is Charles Skinner - Theft Picture taken by EMMA SPEIRS. Taken 13/08/2013; 58e8c361-3a67-4321-a6a1-27288b9e0151
Violent robber punched and kicked vulnerable man in his home - two days after…
Cnoc Soilleir, a Gaelic language hub in South Uist, would have been able to use the funding for a new auditorium and performance space. Photo: Michael Faint
'How do we go forward?': Uist International Women's Day event to highlight climate activism
Tom Payne. Image: Supplied by P&J Live.
Fourth The Walking Dead star added to Aberdeen Comic Con's line-up

Editor's Picks

Most Commented