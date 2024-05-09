Duncan Ferguson says it is ‘critical’ Caley Thistle remain in the Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duncan Ferguson says it is ‘critical’ Caley Thistle remain in the Championship

To stay up, Inverness must beat League One Montrose after goalless first leg of the Championship play-off semi-final.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Caley Jags manager Duncan Ferguson.

Duncan Ferguson admits it is “critical” Caley Thistle remain in the Championship but believes his side can show their class by beating Montrose on Saturday to avoid relegation to League One.

The Inverness manager was frustrated as his ninth-placed Championship finishers were held 0-0 on the artificial Links Park surface on Tuesday in the first leg of the relegation play-off.

League One’s fourth-placed side Montrose were dangerous, but thanks to goalkeeper Mark Ridgers and the well-drilled defence in front, they kept their hosts out.

The second leg, which could go all the way to a penalty shoot-out after extra-time, will be staged at ICT’s Caledonian Stadium as the club seek to avoid dropping to the third tier, a level they were promoted from 25 years ago.

The winners will face either Hamilton Accies or Alloa Athletic for a place in next season’s Championship with the first leg finishing 2-2 at Alloa on Tuesday.

Fast start is Ferguson’s demand

Inverness won only four league matches this season at home, but two came in the closing weeks of the campaign.

Ferguson has been critical of plastic pitches in his debut season as a boss in Scottish football and he hopes playing on grass at Inverness will boost their survival chances.

He said: “On Tuesday, it was a very dry pitch which slowed the ball down quite a bit.

“We need to create more chances and set the tempo this time.

“The game was very slow on Tuesday, and the ball wasn’t moving quickly enough for me, so we need to move it as quickly as we can.

“We need to get into their box and put them under pressure, which is what they did to us on Tuesday.

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS

“Let’s take nothing away from Montrose, they were fantastic and played better than us. They deserve a lot of credit for that.

“It doesn’t matter if we’re playing in a car park, or out on our pitch, we need to improve our performance.

“We’re expecting Montrose to be as good as they were on Tuesday again on Saturday.

“We know how tough it will be, but we’re at home back on the grass, and we did well in the last couple of games against Morton and Raith Rovers, so we’re in a bit of form here.

“The pitch was a barrier to us playing attacking football on Tuesday, because we never created chances, but they did.”

‘Desperate’ to stay in Championship

The former Everton caretaker manager, who replaced Billy Dodds as the boss in September, was a whisker away from keeping the club in the Championship.

They were one point behind Queen’s Park and just one win away from mid-table Morton.

Ferguson admits Saturday will be a huge afternoon for the club as they try to avoid demotion to the third tier.

He said: “We have everything to play for. We’re desperate to stay in this division. It was a tough game down at Montrose; they played well.

The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness. Image: SNS

“We managed to keep a clean sheet which was good, because on another day we could have lost that game. It’s a massive game for both teams.

“We need to improve if we are going to stay in this division. It’s critical that we stay in this division.

“We were unlucky in the league, only three points off fifth, but we are where we are.”

Players ‘will deal with’ the pressure

When asked about the pressure levels on his side, Ferguson said: “There’s pressure on the players, but there’s pressure on us all.

“We know how important this is for the club and the fans, but we must deal with that.

“The players are experienced in there, so there’s pressure but we’ll deal with it.”

Concerns over potential injuries on a synthetic surface saw defender James Carragher and midfielder Sean McAllister named as subs at Montrose, but they should be in line for starts this weekend.

Centre-half Danny Devine rolled his ankle, so is a doubt, while a return from an ankle injury for Charlie Gilmour is welcome, but this game comes too soon for him after being out since February.

Cammy Harper: Cup final mentality needed from relegation-battling Caley Thistle in play-off semi-final return against Montrose

