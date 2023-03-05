Caley Thistle Women seek to build on sparkling comeback victory

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Karen Mason reckons Caley Thistle Women issued a fresh reminder of what they are capable of when they defeated Rossvale for a second time in the SWF Championship.

Last Sunday, the Highlanders defied their fifth-place position when they scored an impressive 3-2 comeback victory at promotion-chasing Rossvale, who slipped from second to third as a result.

With the confidence gained from such a result, Mason’s squad will have every reason to believe they will add full points this Sunday when second-bottom Hutchison Vale visit Millburn Academy.

Inverness posted a 2-1 win away to Vale just a few weeks ago and they defeated the Edinburgh team 3-0 at home back in October.

These sides’ first meeting of the season ended in a 4-3 Hutchison win in August.

And boss Mason hopes her team can show their qualities to add another three points to their current tally of 21 points.

She said: “We won 2-1 against Hutchison Vale recently with a goal in the last minute, so hopefully we can get over the line a wee bit more comfortably this time around. We expect another tough game.

“We’ve been crying out for consistency, so hopefully on Sunday we will put in another good performance to try and build a wee bit of momentum to get more points on the table.”

Finally we are back at home again on Sunday when we welcome @HutchieValeWFC to Millburn Academy 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/TiacdowkUL — Inverness Caledonian Thistle WFC (@ICTWFC) February 27, 2023

Narrow triumphs so vital for Mason

Mason was delighted to see the Caley Jags dig deep for their victory against Rossvale, which she felt was richly deserved.

Hannah Gordon penalty cancelled out Rossvale’s opener. Then, after Rossvale regained their lead, “super-sub” Betty Ross stepped off the bench to bag a brace and win the game for Inverness.

The manager said: “It was a tough game, as it always is in this fixture. I think there has only ever been one goal in it. We took the first game (5-4) and they took the second (3-2) and we’ve now done it third time around.

“It was a really pleasing performance, especially after being a goal down. The fighting spirit was back again.

“The goals we scored were really good and, had we cut out mistakes, it could have been a little bit more comfortable.

“It was a pleasing performance away from home, especially against opponents who are trying to get second place this season. It shows we can compete with teams at the top.

“It’s also not been often this season where we’ve won a game after being behind. We’ve been on the receiving end a couple of times. That was pleasing and the girls thoroughly deserved to come away with three points.”

Rhea Hossack and Nicola Jappy will be aiming to shake off knocks for the home Vale clash, while Nicola Ross and Natalie Bodium are in line for returns.

Winger Tina Kelly, meanwhile, has left the club as she heads to Australia for six months.

Wishing our Wing Warrior Tina Kelly Bon Voyage as she heads down under to Australia for 6 months 🇦🇺🦘🌏 pic.twitter.com/qc4OrJ1VlM — Inverness Caledonian Thistle WFC (@ICTWFC) February 28, 2023

Westdyke target win at basement side

In SWF League One on Sunday, second-placed Westdyke will be seeking to kick on from their 2-2 draw against Grampian last week by taking full points at basement hosts Gleniffer Thistle.

Grampian, who are tucked just outside the top five but still with promotion hopes, travel to Edinburgh Caledonia, who sit one place below them, but are seven points poorer.

In Biffa SWFL North, third-placed Huntly will aim to follow on from their 3-2 win at Stonehaven when they tackle Buchan, who last week shared 10 goals with Dryburgh Athletic.

Full time at Spain Park. We meet again in 2 weeks time at Lawsondale.@LegaseaLtd https://t.co/vqvlUNzFDl#weareallwestdyke pic.twitter.com/oeRVLXU59a — Westdyke Ladies (@WestdykeLadies) February 26, 2023

After three successive victories, Inverurie Locos slipped to a 4-3 defeat at home to Dyce, which locks both these teams on 12 points around the middle of the division.

Locos can get back on track this weekend though as they go to Dryburgh, who are also on a dozen points and have played one match more than Inverurie.

Westdyke Ladies have yet to get off the mark, having slipped to a 4-2 home loss against East Fife, who moved three points above them at the foot of the table. Westdyke are the visitors to Dyce on Sunday afternoon.