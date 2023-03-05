Caley Thistle Women seek to build on sparkling comeback victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle Women seek to build on sparkling comeback victory

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
March 5, 2023, 6:00 am
Nicola Ross returns to contention for Caley Thistle Women this weekend.
Nicola Ross returns to contention for Caley Thistle Women this weekend.

Karen Mason reckons Caley Thistle Women issued a fresh reminder of what they are capable of when they defeated Rossvale for a second time in the SWF Championship.

Last Sunday, the Highlanders defied their fifth-place position when they scored an impressive 3-2 comeback victory at promotion-chasing Rossvale, who slipped from second to third as a result.

With the confidence gained from such a result, Mason’s squad will have every reason to believe they will add full points this Sunday when second-bottom Hutchison Vale visit Millburn Academy.

Inverness posted a 2-1 win away to Vale just a few weeks ago and they defeated the Edinburgh team 3-0 at home back in October.

These sides’ first meeting of the season ended in a 4-3 Hutchison win in August.

Caley Thistle Women’s manager Karen Mason.

And boss Mason hopes her team can show their qualities to add another three points to their current tally of 21 points.

She said: “We won 2-1 against Hutchison Vale recently with a goal in the last minute, so hopefully we can get over the line a wee bit more comfortably this time around. We expect another tough game.

“We’ve been crying out for consistency, so hopefully on Sunday we will put in another good performance to try and build a wee bit of momentum to get more points on the table.”

Narrow triumphs so vital for Mason

Mason was delighted to see the Caley Jags dig deep for their victory against Rossvale, which she felt was richly deserved.

Hannah Gordon penalty cancelled out Rossvale’s opener. Then, after Rossvale regained their lead, “super-sub” Betty Ross stepped off the bench to bag a brace and win the game for Inverness.

The manager said: “It was a tough game, as it always is in this fixture. I think there has only ever been one goal in it. We took the first game (5-4) and they took the second (3-2) and we’ve now done it third time around.

“It was a really pleasing performance, especially after being a goal down. The fighting spirit was back again.

“The goals we scored were really good and, had we cut out mistakes, it could have been a little bit more comfortable.

“It was a pleasing performance away from home, especially against opponents who are trying to get second place this season. It shows we can compete with teams at the top.

“It’s also not been often this season where we’ve won a game after being behind. We’ve been on the receiving end a couple of times. That was pleasing and the girls thoroughly deserved to come away with three points.”

Rhea Hossack and Nicola Jappy will be aiming to shake off knocks for the home Vale clash, while Nicola Ross and Natalie Bodium are in line for returns.

Winger Tina Kelly, meanwhile, has left the club as she heads to Australia for six months.

Westdyke target win at basement side

In SWF League One on Sunday, second-placed Westdyke will be seeking to kick on from their 2-2 draw against Grampian last week by taking full points at basement hosts Gleniffer Thistle.

Grampian, who are tucked just outside the top five but still with promotion hopes, travel to Edinburgh Caledonia, who sit one place below them, but are seven points poorer.

In Biffa SWFL North, third-placed Huntly will aim to follow on from their 3-2 win at Stonehaven when they tackle Buchan, who last week shared 10 goals with Dryburgh Athletic.

After three successive victories, Inverurie Locos slipped to a 4-3 defeat at home to Dyce, which locks both these teams on 12 points around the middle of the division.

Locos can get back on track this weekend though as they go to Dryburgh, who are also on a dozen points and have played one match more than Inverurie.

Westdyke Ladies have yet to get off the mark, having slipped to a 4-2 home loss against East Fife, who moved three points above them at the foot of the table. Westdyke are the visitors to Dyce on Sunday afternoon.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle celebrate Jay Henderson's clinching goal at Ayr United. Images: Euan Cherry
Ayr United 1-2 Caley Thistle - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
ICT captain Sean Welsh (number four) celebrates after equalising at Ayr. Images: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Barry Wilson admits red card was 'harsh' - but is thrilled as Caley Thistle…
Robbie Deas is shaping up for Saturday's Championship showdown at Ayr United. Image: SNS Group
Robbie Deas: Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds 'one of the best' managers I've had
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds is after maximum points at Ayr United this weekend. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Billy Dodds backs Caley Thistle to outgun Ayr United in crunch clash
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Caley Thistle's focus is on football, not finances, insists boss Billy Dodds
Gary Warren celebrates with Aaron Doran after the midfielder scored in a 2-0 Scottish Cup replay against Stranraer in 2014. Image: SNS Group
Aaron Doran pulled strings for Caley Thistle and deserves night in spotlight, says Gary…
Former Caley Jags goalkeeper Michael Fraser.
Social media switch-off can help under-pressure Caley Thistle, says Michael Fraser
Scottish Championship club Caley Thistle reported a loss of more than £800k. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle chairman Ross Morrison remains upbeat despite club's financial challenges
Former Caley Thistle defender Josh Meekings. Image: SNS Group
Josh Meekings says 'it's now or never' for Caley Thistle's promotion push
Caledonian Stadium.
Caley Thistle annual accounts report losses of more than £800,000

Most Read

1
Big Noise Torry
Scottish Government steps in and restores Big Noise Torry’s funding
2
Ellon Primary School deputy headteacher, Jill Cooper, with Shrek the tortoise. Image: Chris Cromar / DC Thomson.
Pet tortoise arrives at Aberdeenshire primary school
3
Nicky Butt worked for the Manchester United youth academy for nine years. Image: PA.
Manchester United legend Nicky Butt reveals he was interviewed for the Aberdeen job
4
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Dr Catherine Fernando who has designed a new bag for female GPs Picture shows; Dr Catherine Fernando . unknown. Supplied by Dr Catherine Fernando Date; Unknown
Aberdeen doctor’s life changed after cancer diagnosis and she now ‘makes the most of…
5
Andrew Smith was found to be driving his van with cocaine and methadone in his system. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
White van driver attempted 190-mile journey with cocaine and methadone in his system
6
A Buccaneer fighter jet used to be at the spot near the Elgin petrol station. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT Thomson
End of an era as new purpose approved for former Buccaneer jet site at…
7
CR0041425 Reporter Name - Andrew Morton Location - Palm Court Hotel Aberdeen Story: - ] Karen's Diner is a pop-up restaurant in which staff are rude to customers. The chain is in Aberdeen for the weekend, and the P&J's F&D team is getting involved. Andy is eating at the restaurant, and Karla is to be one of the staff. Looking for pics of: - The restaurant and the staff - Andy and table eating food - Karla dressed up as a Karen waitress and shouting at people - The food on offer - Any Karen-like happenings Picture Shows - Karla Sinclair Friday 3rd March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
I was a ‘Karen’ at the Palm Court Hotel’s Karen’s Diner pop-up in Aberdeen…
2
8
Get stuck in with delicious local produce, found at Forest Farm in Aberdeenshire. Image by Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Talk of the town: Newburgh Inn’s new owners, Granite City distilled gin and fresh…
9
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen drug courier Jason Hawe jailed Picture shows; Drug courier Jason Hawe dob 11/12/1976. n/a. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Drug courier caught with £93,000 of crack cocaine was doing it to buy Christmas…
10
An empty shop on Union Street, Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Aberdeen City Council rates relief move could cause ‘forced demolition’ of historic Union Street…
2

More from Press and Journal

Chocolate profiterole pudding. Image: Munchy Seeds
Sweet treats: This chocolate profiterole pudding is a crowd-pleaser
Heidi Talbot is coming to Aberdeen later this month. Image: Heidi Talbot.
My Week in 5 Pictures: Heidi Talbot on staying grounded while going global
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women: Gavin Levey hopes for competition between the posts with India Marwaha arrival
Around 25 cruises are expected to stop off in Aberdeen this year (Image: Denis Belitsky/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Will Aberdeen cruise ships be a gravy train for the city?
Drum Castle Daffodil Bulbs 1991-09-22 (C)AJL Used P&J 23.09.1991 "Keeping a watchful eye on some of the youngsters planting daffodil bulbs yesterday at Drum Castle, Drumoak, is head gardener Ms Diana Morrison. Her temporary assistants are, from left. Susanne Anderson (7), Drumoak, David Cumming (5), Aberdeen, Mhairi Shanks (2), Newtonhill, Tom Cumming (3), Aberdeen, and Niall Shanks (5), Newtonhill.
Gallery: From school trips to bulb-planting season – Drum Castle through the years
Post Thumbnail
Oaty, Marty and Handsome Jack are on the hunt for new homes – can…
Girls on Hills encourages women to build self-confidence Image: Girls on Hills.
'We all have an internal desire for adventure': Girls on Hills guided running group…
Post Thumbnail
Gallery: Saying cheers to March days
Proposals for Gibraltar Street in Oban town centre.
Council 'wasted' £40,000 on architects for Oban town centre plan - which is too…
The Moniack Mhor centre near Inverness. Image: Nancy MacDonald.
Highland Book Prize announces upcoming event lineup

Editor's Picks

Most Commented