Beating Seville-bound Celtic trumps Caley Thistle’s ‘ballistic’ night, says ex-midfield star Russell Duncan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Beating Seville-bound Celtic trumps Caley Thistle’s ‘ballistic’ night, says ex-midfield star Russell Duncan

Three years after their sensational Scottish Cup win at Parkhead, ICT knocked the Hoops out again in the Highlands - days after Glasgow giants' win at Anfield.

By Paul Chalk
Dennis Wyness slides in to score the only goal as Inverness beat Celtic 1-0 in the Scottish Cup quarter-final in 2003. Image: SNS
Dennis Wyness slides in to score the only goal as Inverness beat Celtic 1-0 in the Scottish Cup quarter-final in 2003. Image: SNS

Russell Duncan felt something special was in the air the night Caley Thistle delivered a second Scottish Cup knockout blow to Martin O’Neill’s UEFA Cup finalists in 2003.

The former midfield star is the fourth-highest ranked appearance holder at the club along with Barry Wilson on 353 games, behind Richard Hastings (366), Grant Munro (367) and Ross Tokely (589).

The 42-year-old spent a decade at the club from 2001, winning two First Division titles and playing in the top-flight for five seasons.

Unfortunately, an injury suffered in a derby defeat to Ross County earlier that month in 2003 put Duncan out of the team and into the stands for the visit of O’Neill’s side.

Celtic went on to be pipped to the SPL title on goal difference by Rangers, who also knocked them out of the League Cup seven days before the Inverness quarter-final clash.

Four days before visiting the Highlands, they knocked Liverpool out of the UEFA Cup thanks to Alan Thompson and John Hartson goals in a 2-0 Merseyside triumph.

They would go on to defeat Boavista in the semis before losing the final to Jose Mourinho’s Porto 3-2 after extra-time in Seville.

Celtic in 2003 had top quality squad

O’Neill took full responsibility for the defeat after making eight changes for the trip to Inverness, but given the quality of their squad, Duncan reckons ICT’s stunning win which put them into a semi-final against Dundee, which they lost 1-0 at the national stadium, merited more credit.

John Barnes’ Hoops of 2000 were in disarray and Steve ‘Pele’ Paterson’s brilliantly drilled Highlanders picked them apart in a 3-1 Celtic Park success, sparking the Scottish Sun’s ‘Caley Thistle go ballistic Celtic are atrocious’ famous headline.

Former Caley Thistle midfield star Russell Duncan. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The side which visited the Caledonian Stadium three years later, though dramatically changed from their triumph at Liverpool, still included stars Henrik Larsson, Neil Lennon, Jackie McNamara and Shaun Maloney, with John Hartson pitched into action in the second half to try and rescue the tie.

Mark Brown shut out Larsson and co

Duncan, a mainstay in the ICT team at the time, explained how he lost his battle to be fit for the game, but was thrilled to see Dennis Wyness score the only goal just before the interval.

He said: “I was injured at the time and watched from the stand. I picked up an injury against Ross County in a 5-1 defeat and missed a couple of games.

“I tried training (to be ready for Celtic), but John Robertson decided I wasn’t fit enough to play, so that was that.

“That game was just a few days after Celtic had won at Anfield. They maybe thought they would come up here and walk it, but the boys showed what can happen if you dig in deep, are well organised, and you have a game plan. If you can then hit them on the counter, you never know.

“That season, although Celtic finished trophyless, they reached the final of the UEFA Cup – they had some team.

“They rested a few guys against us, but they still had players such as Henrik Larsson, Neil Lennon and Shaun Maloney. They had an unbelievable squad.

“(Goalkeeper) Mark Brown was man-of-the-match, and everyone played their part. It was one of those special nights where you just knew something was going to happen. There was such a great atmosphere at the stadium.”

Pele’s heroes put Inverness on map

While Duncan acknowledges the magnificent shock in the first meeting between these sides, he feels the quality was higher within O’Neill’s Euro-glory-chasing stars.

He said: “No one had heard of Caley Thistle before the win in 2000 and that result put them on the map.

“Not many people talk about that game in 2003 – it’s usually all about the “go ballistic” tie at Parkhead in 2000.

“That was seen as a bigger upset, but in hindsight, when you compare the two Celtic teams, the side who came up to Inverness was probably better than the one at Parkhead three years earlier.”

Belief key ingredient for Dodds’ aces

The current Caley Thistle team, which finished sixth in the Championship this season, is preparing to tackle Ange Postecoglou’s treble-chasers in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday.

Looking ahead to the Hampden showdown, Duncan stressed there’s no reason for Billy Dodds’ men to doubt they can add another famous win to the list.

He added: “You must go there believing you can win it. There’s no point going into it thinking you don’t have a chance.

“There could be a sending off, as there was in 2015 when (Celtic goalkeeper) Craig Gordon was red-carded and that can change the game.

“That semi-final was at Hampden as well, so why can’t they go and try to do the same thing? They are in it. They have a chance.

“I’m sure Doddsy will have them well organised. They looked well organised against Falkirk in the semi-final last month. I know Falkirk had a couple of chances, but Inverness were very comfortable in their 3-0 win.

“If they can go there, with the same positive attitude as they did in the semi-final then they will give themselves a good chance.”

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds following the Scottish Cup victory over Livingston. Image: SNS

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Caley Thistle

Terry Butcher celebrates as Inverness CT win the First Division title at Ayr. Image: SNS.
Terry Butcher: Shut out Celtic fans in Scottish Cup final and Caley Thistle stand…
Richard Hastings, Mark McCulloch and Paul Sheerin celebrate Caley Thistle's stunning 3-1 Scottish Cup win at Parkhead in February 2000. Image: SNS
Missing out on Caley Thistle and Canada celebrations did not dampen Richard Hastings' golden…
Maurice Malpas, front to the right of the trophy, after Dundee United beat Rangers in the 1994 Scottish Cup final.
Maurice Malpas knows treble-chasing stars can be beaten in a Scottish Cup final -…
Steve Paterson, centre, salutes the Inverness fans after a famous victory over Celtic.
Steve Paterson reflects on Caley Thistle's evolution during rise of newly-formed club
Former Caley Thistle defender Stuart Golabek
History proves Caley Thistle can stun Celtic, says Stuart Golabek
Will Caley Thistle captain Sean Welsh be holding the Scottish Cup as a winner on Saturday night? Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Caley Thistle captain Sean Welsh eyes Scottish Cup glory after 'climbing mountains' to defeat…
John Hughes guided the Caley Jags to Scottish Cup glory in 2015. He says a first goal from Celtic isn't the end of the world for ICT in this weekend's Hampden final.
Caley Thistle can't panic if Celtic take lead in Scottish Cup final, says ex-boss…
Steve Paterson during his time in charge of Caley Thistle. Image: Les Parker/DC Thomson.
Steve Paterson would be 'delighted' to offer support if Caley Thistle came calling
Would Darvel's stunning 1-0 Scottish Cup win over Aberdeen this year be less of a shock than ICT winning the cup this weekend against Celtic in a Hampden final? Image: SNS
Caley Thistle beating Celtic in Scottish Cup final would be a bigger shock than…
Charlie Christie, left, was a player himself, turning out for Inverness.
Charlie Christie says Inverness footballers relished Scottish Cup opportunity long before birth of Caley…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]