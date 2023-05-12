European trip remains on agenda for Caley Thistle as search for pre-Scottish Cup final opponents cranks up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
European trip remains on agenda for Caley Thistle as search for pre-Scottish Cup final opponents cranks up

Inverness talks continue as Championship club urgently seek sides to face ahead of taking on Celtic at Hampden on June 3.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness manager Billy Dodds is eager to find suitable opponents ahead of next month's Scottish Cup final. Images: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Inverness manager Billy Dodds is eager to find suitable opponents ahead of next month's Scottish Cup final. Images: Euan Cherry/SNS Group

Caley Thistle are still considering the potential of jetting off to Europe for opponents in a bid to shape up for facing Celtic in the Scottish Cup final.

They lost their final Championship game on May 5, a 2-1 home defeat to Ayr United which placed them in sixth position – outside the promotion play-offs.

With the Scottish Cup final set for Saturday, June 3, the players are within a four-week period without a fixture ahead of facing Ange Postecouglou’s treble-chasing league champions.

Inverness chief executive Scot Gardiner has already described finding suitable opponents within the UK as “a very difficult challenge”.

It’s understood the Highlanders are looking at all possible options, including heading off to Spain, to get some warm-weather training and game-time.

Sourcing sides at this time of year who have not finished their season or are within their closing weeks of their campaign is proving to be a real test.

Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner.

Play-off blow scuppered preparation

Head coach Billy Dodds, chief executive Scot Gardiner and sporting director John Robertson are working on a plan, which may not be concluded until after the weekend.

Speaking straight after the loss at Ayr when the chance of any play-off matches had gone, Dodds was concerned.

He said: “We will maybe go away, and I’ve spoken to my staff about it, but we will definitely give the players time off.

“We have to rest – we can’t just keep training for a month. We will come back and try and get a couple of games and prepare properly.

“The play-offs would have been ideal preparation for the cup final.”

Team need tough warm-up tests

Gardiner, speaking to the Scottish Daily Mail, explained the difficulties involved in lining up opponents good enough to get the ICT squad ready for Celtic.

He said: “It’s a real challenge for us to get meaningful games. Right now, it’s proving a very difficult challenge indeed.

“We could not do anything to prepare until we knew our play-off fate on Friday night.

“We gave our boys a few days off after the disappointment, because they had gone seven games undefeated up until the Ayr setback.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou, whose side have won the Premiership and League Cup this season. Image: SNS

“The plan then was to get straight back into preparing for the cup final. But we are now in a scenario where they will return to training with no games scheduled as yet.

“And it’s a real challenge to get them at this stage of the season. Even in England, there is such an intense programme of games – particularly with the Premier League – and it’s the worst time of the year to try and get a game that is going to give us the physical and mental challenge the players need.

“We are going into a game against the Premiership champions, who are a terrific team, so it’s not ideal.”

Fans will hope for better news on this over the weekend, with many frustrated by the SFA’s decision to lock down a 5.30pm kick-off and with the high cost of arranged bus travel to Hampden.

Should Caley Thistle defeat Celtic and win the trophy they won in 2015, they would  qualify for the 2023-24 UEFA Europa League play-off round.

