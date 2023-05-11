Inflated fares or good for fans? Concerns raised about cost of special Inverness Caley Thistle cup final Megabus and CityLink service

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverness Caledonian Thistle fans have hit out at the cost of special cup final buses organised to take fans to the game.

The club secured a deal with CityLink and Megabus after the showpiece match was moved from its traditional 3pm kick-off to 5.30pm.

Concerns had been raised about the lack of public transport options for supporters to get back to the Highlands after the game.

However, now Caledonian Thistle supporters are now enraged about the £50 return fare of the special cup final buses.

Cup final buses more expensive than average fare

Families have warned they face spending more than £200 travel to Glasgow to watch their heroes try and repeat their 2016 triumph.

Average Megabus and CityLink return fares on the day of the June 3 match from Inverness to Glasgow vary between £25 and £30.

Meanwhile, a coach hired by Inverness Caledonian Thistle for the cup final has special rate of £30, or £28 for season ticket holders – about 40% cheaper than the CityLink and Megabus service.

The £50 fare is still cheaper than the £61 return train fare on cup final day. However, trains are not an option to fans because the last service back to Inverness will leave before the end of the match.

Fans reacted on social media with a mix of shock at the price of the CityLink service and praise for the club in arranging a deal.

Jolene Larnach wrote: “For six of us £300-odd. That can’t be right surely?”

LMaggi Gee said: “Prices are high. I normally travel to Glasgow and back for £20 on CityLink. Bus prices are a bit hyper-inflated.”

Jonny Campbell asked: “Was the cost of fares included in those discussions?”

Coaches stretched in Inverness area

Up to 10,000 Inverness fans will be at Hampden Park to cheer on the team against Celtic, with tickets going on sale to supporters today.

Caley Thistle warned the demands from cruise ships and the busy summer holiday season had placed extra demand on buses in the Inverness area.

The Inverness club has praised Megabus and CityLink for being able to step in and provide an extra option of special buses for fans eager to savour the atmosphere of cup final day.

Stagecoach has been contacted to comment.