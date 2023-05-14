Inverness Caley Thistle Supporters Trust hit out at SFA’s ‘greed’ for Scottish Cup final kick-off time change

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverness Caledonian Thistle Supporters Trust has blasted the Scottish Football Association (SFA) for moving the kick-off time of next month’s Scottish Cup final.

The match between Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Celtic at Hampden on June 3 was due to take place at the regular cup final time of 3pm.

But was moved back to a 5.30pm start so that it would not clash with the FA Cup final in England, which will take place on the same day.

Both clubs hit out at the SFA’s decision to change the kick-off time to accommodate the final at Wembley between Manchester City and Manchester United.

Caley Thistle fans called the move “ludicrous” and “totally uncaring”.

It is understood that footballing’s governing body north of the border made the decision due to pressure from broadcasters, BBC and Viaplay Sports, as well as due to clashing with English football’s showpiece event.

In an open letter, Inverness Caledonian Thistle Supporters Trust said the implications of the kick-off time “remain unresolved”, adding: “Fans have been betrayed by those supposedly deemed to represent us, the SFA.”

One worry for Caley Thistle fans about the late kick-off time is travel options for supporters.

With the time of the last train and buses leaving Glasgow meaning that fans would be effectively stranded in the city if the game goes to extra-time and penalties.

Despite this, the Highland club managed to secure a deal with Citylink and Megabus to arrange “special buses” to and from Hampden.

However, it will cost fans £50 for a return ticket.

The Caley Jags have been given 8,000 tickets for the match – with this being upgraded to 10,000 – if they sell them all.

However, the supporters trust said in their letter that the SFA’s “greed” and “incestuous relationship” with broadcasters will result in fewer fans attending the final.

‘Reclaim control’

It said: “These events highlight the need for fans to reclaim control of the sport and as representatives of these fans, we demand that the clubs and the administrators respect our indispensable position. 50% of football income is derived from turnstile fees.

“An increasing number of people are being offended by the rapacious pursuit of money in professional sport and current events serve to highlight these concerns.”

Inverness Caledonian Thistle Supporters Trust have completed a survey of fans, with its results due to be revealed at the end of the month.

“The results will disappoint and disturb those administering our game and will provide significant challenges for the future.

“We, as the fans representatives, will play an active role in ensuring these challenges will be addressed,” it read.

In the past year, Caley Thistle’s supporters trust has doubled in size, while it has 10% votes within the club.