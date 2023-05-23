‘Massive miscommunication’ results in old artificial turf blowing onto Cullen beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Massive miscommunication’ results in old artificial turf blowing onto Cullen beach

Pieces of the decaying material are being blown onto the beach.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
The former artificial playing surface from Buckie High School which currently lies beside Cullen Golf Club. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
A “massive miscommunication” has resulted in waste material from an artificial pitch sitting at a golf course on the Moray Firth.

Rolls of plastic turf from Buckie High School’s old all-weather playing field is at Cullen Links Golf Club.

However the material, which has been there since the end of last year, is breaking down.

Particles are now blowing onto the nearby beach.

Fragments on the beach. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

‘Massive miscommunication’ over artificial turf left in Cullen

Moray Council says the club asked for material from the Buckie pitch, and its storage was a matter for them.

But a spokesperson for the club said they only agreed to take a small amount for repairs to roads at the course.

Photos on Facebook show the artificial turf in rolls and debris lying around.

There are fears the material is environmentally damaging.

Cullen beach, where old artificial turf from Buckie High School is now sitting.
A spokesperson for the club said: “I think there’s been a massive miscommunication with this.

“We have it minuted from a meeting in June last year that we would get 90 square meters, not the amount that was left.

“At no point did the committee ever agree to take that amount of artificial grass. The whole football pitch was dumped.

“We are trying to get rid of it, and we’d really appreciate help from the council with that. This is going to cost us money.”

View of old artificial turf from Buckie High School on Cullen Beach.
They also said the club received no paperwork from the local authority in relation to the artificial turf delivery.

However a spokesperson for the council said: “Cullen Golf Club requested to reuse artificial grass from the Buckie 3G pitch refurbishment on areas of the course and received material for that purpose.

“The storage and use of the material is a matter for the club.”

Buckie councillor Sonya Warren is “surprised” the waste material is at the links course.

Environmental concerns

A former chairwoman of the education, children’s and leisure services committee, she presided over the decision to replace the Buckie pitch.

That took place at a meeting in November 2021.

Members also decided to sign up to the Sports for Climate Action initiative.

Its aim is to ensure artificial pitch developments are carried out in an environmentally friendly way.

Mrs Warren said: “It’s understandable that there is considerable concern from the public regarding the plastic grass and the detritus coming from that.

Councillor Sonya Warren.
“As former chairwoman of the education, children’s and leisure services committee I was surprised to learn of the issue.

“It had been agreed at committee that the plastic grass would be appropriately recycled.

“However I do understand it is good to reuse materials where appropriate.”

She is seeking reassurance that any future operational changes to 3G pitch upgrades are fully considered under council policies and strategies.

A maintenance programme for all-weather playing fields at four other secondary schools was also agreed at the November 2021 meeting.

They are at Keith Grammar, Speyside High in Aberlour, Milne’s High in Fochabers and Elgin High.

