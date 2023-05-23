‘Massive miscommunication’ results in old artificial turf blowing onto Cullen beach

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A “massive miscommunication” has resulted in waste material from an artificial pitch sitting at a golf course on the Moray Firth.

Rolls of plastic turf from Buckie High School’s old all-weather playing field is at Cullen Links Golf Club.

However the material, which has been there since the end of last year, is breaking down.

Particles are now blowing onto the nearby beach.

Moray Council says the club asked for material from the Buckie pitch, and its storage was a matter for them.

But a spokesperson for the club said they only agreed to take a small amount for repairs to roads at the course.

Photos on Facebook show the artificial turf in rolls and debris lying around.

There are fears the material is environmentally damaging.

A spokesperson for the club said: “I think there’s been a massive miscommunication with this.

“We have it minuted from a meeting in June last year that we would get 90 square meters, not the amount that was left.

“At no point did the committee ever agree to take that amount of artificial grass. The whole football pitch was dumped.

“We are trying to get rid of it, and we’d really appreciate help from the council with that. This is going to cost us money.”

They also said the club received no paperwork from the local authority in relation to the artificial turf delivery.

However a spokesperson for the council said: “Cullen Golf Club requested to reuse artificial grass from the Buckie 3G pitch refurbishment on areas of the course and received material for that purpose.

“The storage and use of the material is a matter for the club.”

Buckie councillor Sonya Warren is “surprised” the waste material is at the links course.

Environmental concerns

A former chairwoman of the education, children’s and leisure services committee, she presided over the decision to replace the Buckie pitch.

That took place at a meeting in November 2021.

Members also decided to sign up to the Sports for Climate Action initiative.

Its aim is to ensure artificial pitch developments are carried out in an environmentally friendly way.

Mrs Warren said: “It’s understandable that there is considerable concern from the public regarding the plastic grass and the detritus coming from that.

“As former chairwoman of the education, children’s and leisure services committee I was surprised to learn of the issue.

“It had been agreed at committee that the plastic grass would be appropriately recycled.

“However I do understand it is good to reuse materials where appropriate.”

She is seeking reassurance that any future operational changes to 3G pitch upgrades are fully considered under council policies and strategies.

A maintenance programme for all-weather playing fields at four other secondary schools was also agreed at the November 2021 meeting.

They are at Keith Grammar, Speyside High in Aberlour, Milne’s High in Fochabers and Elgin High.