Caley Thistle’s Mark Ridgers feels excitement for Scottish Cup final v Celtic building – ‘We’re going there to win the cup, just as much as they are’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle’s Mark Ridgers feels excitement for Scottish Cup final v Celtic building – ‘We’re going there to win the cup, just as much as they are’

The Inverness star cannot wait to lock horns with treble-hunting Celtic at Hampden - as the Highlanders target another major upset.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness number one Mark Ridgers is keen for crucial minutes before facing Celtic in the Scottish Cup final on June 3. Image: SNS
Inverness number one Mark Ridgers is keen for crucial minutes before facing Celtic in the Scottish Cup final on June 3. Image: SNS

Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers cannot wait for the Scottish Cup final against Celtic – and he insists the Highlanders will be going to Hampden with silverware success in their sights.

The Inverness number one was delighted to be back on the park at the weekend as the team travelled over to Northern Ireland and emerged as 3-1 winners from a friendly against Dean Shiels’ Dungannon Swifts. 

It was ICT’s first run-out since May 5 when a final night 2-1 home defeat by Ayr United ended their play-off bid as they slipped to a sixth spot finish in the Championship.

The Highlanders have been struggling to find friendly opponents to keep themselves match-sharp and were grateful to Swifts for providing the players with some game-time.

The Caley Jags have beaten Celtic in the Scottish Cup before, in 2000, 2003 and 2015 – the last victory coming at the semi-final stage before they went on to win the silverware against Falkirk in the final.

The Hampden showdown against Ange Postecoglou’s league champions and League Cup winners on June 3 is fast approaching.

And Ridgers hopes this current group can make it a fourth win over the Hoops in this competition.

He said: “You are starting to see things around the city now, the start of the build-up, and people all talking about the final and wishing us good luck.

“It’s all starting to become real now. When we reached the final by beating Falkirk, we still had important league games to play as we tried to get into the play-offs.

“It’s great to see the fans and the city getting behind us. We’re all aware, as players, this is going to be a really difficult game, but football can be funny, and this club has got a good history against Celtic in the Scottish Cup.

“Fingers crossed, history repeats itself, although we know just how good Celtic have been this season.

“But we’re going there to win the cup, just as much as they are.”

ICT grateful for Dungannon run-out

Goals from Cammy Harper, Wallace Duffy and Austin Samuels helped Caley Thistle see off their part-time hosts Dungannon in Northern Ireland.

Although it will be nothing like facing the treble-chasers two Saturdays from now at the national stadium, Ridgers said the squad felt the benefit.

He said: “The game was much needed as we build up our match sharpness. It was difficult to judge anything on it, because they sat off us a little bit, which will not be the case against Celtic.

“The main thing was people got minute under the belts, including those who hadn’t played a lot (in the league) – it was worth the trip.

“It has been difficult to find a game this time of the year, but Dungannon Swifts were kind enough to give us the game and it was a good wee trip for the group.

“We definitely need another game. Celtic are still playing their final league fixtures and they’re resting players, which they can do until the final. We don’t have that luxury.

“Every game we play right now, it doesn’t matter who it’s against, is all about giving players minutes and building up our sharpness for June 3.

“If we can play as many games as we can between now and then, it will help get everyone up to speed. We’re going to have to be on it against Celtic, that’s for sure.”

Caley Thistle are at an advanced stage of fixing up a midweek friendly, with another match very much the target for this weekend.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]