Caley Thistle’s Mark Ridgers feels excitement for Scottish Cup final v Celtic building – ‘We’re going there to win the cup, just as much as they are’

Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers cannot wait for the Scottish Cup final against Celtic – and he insists the Highlanders will be going to Hampden with silverware success in their sights.

The Inverness number one was delighted to be back on the park at the weekend as the team travelled over to Northern Ireland and emerged as 3-1 winners from a friendly against Dean Shiels’ Dungannon Swifts.

It was ICT’s first run-out since May 5 when a final night 2-1 home defeat by Ayr United ended their play-off bid as they slipped to a sixth spot finish in the Championship.

The Highlanders have been struggling to find friendly opponents to keep themselves match-sharp and were grateful to Swifts for providing the players with some game-time.

📸 Some photos from today’s friendly ⬇️ https://t.co/jqFpM1ru8W — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) May 20, 2023

The Caley Jags have beaten Celtic in the Scottish Cup before, in 2000, 2003 and 2015 – the last victory coming at the semi-final stage before they went on to win the silverware against Falkirk in the final.

The Hampden showdown against Ange Postecoglou’s league champions and League Cup winners on June 3 is fast approaching.

And Ridgers hopes this current group can make it a fourth win over the Hoops in this competition.

He said: “You are starting to see things around the city now, the start of the build-up, and people all talking about the final and wishing us good luck.

“It’s all starting to become real now. When we reached the final by beating Falkirk, we still had important league games to play as we tried to get into the play-offs.

“It’s great to see the fans and the city getting behind us. We’re all aware, as players, this is going to be a really difficult game, but football can be funny, and this club has got a good history against Celtic in the Scottish Cup.

“Fingers crossed, history repeats itself, although we know just how good Celtic have been this season.

“But we’re going there to win the cup, just as much as they are.”

ICT grateful for Dungannon run-out

Goals from Cammy Harper, Wallace Duffy and Austin Samuels helped Caley Thistle see off their part-time hosts Dungannon in Northern Ireland.

Although it will be nothing like facing the treble-chasers two Saturdays from now at the national stadium, Ridgers said the squad felt the benefit.

He said: “The game was much needed as we build up our match sharpness. It was difficult to judge anything on it, because they sat off us a little bit, which will not be the case against Celtic.

FULL TIME: @DgnSwifts 1-3 ICTFC Goals from Cameron Harper, Wallace Duffy and Austin Samuels for Caley Thistle. pic.twitter.com/CVwUXxcJQL — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) May 20, 2023

“The main thing was people got minute under the belts, including those who hadn’t played a lot (in the league) – it was worth the trip.

“It has been difficult to find a game this time of the year, but Dungannon Swifts were kind enough to give us the game and it was a good wee trip for the group.

“We definitely need another game. Celtic are still playing their final league fixtures and they’re resting players, which they can do until the final. We don’t have that luxury.

“Every game we play right now, it doesn’t matter who it’s against, is all about giving players minutes and building up our sharpness for June 3.

“If we can play as many games as we can between now and then, it will help get everyone up to speed. We’re going to have to be on it against Celtic, that’s for sure.”

Caley Thistle are at an advanced stage of fixing up a midweek friendly, with another match very much the target for this weekend.